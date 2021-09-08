Former Microsoft corporate vice president Phil Sorgen joins Tola Capital is a venture partner

Phil Sorgen, a former Microsoft corporate vice president who was most recently chief revenue officer at RingCentral, is joining Seattle-area investment firm Tola Capital as a venture partner.

Sorgen worked for Microsoft for 24 years. He was the corporate vice president for Microsoft’s U.S. Enterprise Commercial Group. Other leadership roles at Microsoft included president of Microsoft Canada.

In May 2020, RingCentral hired the sales and marketing veteran and he was responsible for global sales.

Sorgen had been a member of Tola’s Enterprise Leadership Council, and was a director at Glia, its portfolio company.

Tola was founded in 2010 by Stacey Giard and Sheila Gulati, former Microsoft executives. The firm focuses on software enterprises and has $440 million of assets. In 2016, the firm raised $295million for its first fund and currently invests from its second fund.

GeekWire was told by Sorgen that he chose Tola for its outstanding leadership and innovative approach to investing. Sorgen highlighted four trends that he is particularly enthusiastic about.

Data is the new currency

Reimagining the way people collaborate and work

Execution speed with low-code and no-code solutions

Machine learning and artificial intelligence can be used to improve security

Sorgen stated, “I am looking for companies that are clear in their vision and embrace both growth mindsets and learning cultures, and have different approaches to solving problems and talent that is capable of delivering success.”

Tola’s portfolio includes companies such as Clipchamp, which was just acquired by Microsoft, and Convercent, which was acquired by OneTrust earlier this year. It invests in European and North American companies.

