Jack Grealish has not made many mistakes in the one year since his England debut. This is despite the fact that the Three Lions lost to Poland due to a stoppage time equaliser. The job was not easy. Three months of being sidelined with a shin injury in February and March of last year were a problem.

He could not have afforded a December ban on driving offenses, but it was a setback that he did need.

It’s not true. Since Gareth Southgate introduced him to international England football in Copenhagen, 14 minutes ago, it was onwards, upwards, and extremely good for his bank account and ego.

The obvious highlight of a great year was becoming the British record transfer fee for PS100million to join Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions Manchester City.

Even with all the momentum and forward motion, Wednesday night was a challenge for Grealish. He had to prove himself as more than decoration. Grealish is a player for glitter but not grit.

Grealish proved that he could do both in Warsaw with his tireless efforts, which was a strong match against the muscular Poland team.