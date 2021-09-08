Gareth Southgate proves Man City’s Jack Grealish worth it Despite England’s draw with Poland

Jack Grealish has not made many mistakes in the one year since his England debut. This is despite the fact that the Three Lions lost to Poland due to a stoppage time equaliser. The job was not easy. Three months of being sidelined with a shin injury in February and March of last year were a problem.
He could not have afforded a December ban on driving offenses, but it was a setback that he did need.
It’s not true. Since Gareth Southgate introduced him to international England football in Copenhagen, 14 minutes ago, it was onwards, upwards, and extremely good for his bank account and ego.
The obvious highlight of a great year was becoming the British record transfer fee for PS100million to join Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions Manchester City.
Even with all the momentum and forward motion, Wednesday night was a challenge for Grealish. He had to prove himself as more than decoration. Grealish is a player for glitter but not grit.
Grealish proved that he could do both in Warsaw with his tireless efforts, which was a strong match against the muscular Poland team.
Grealish failed six times to reach the last whistle in nine international matches, with Southgate clearly feeling that he should be released.
He was an important player at the European Championship, helping to make the difference against Germany. However, he was not allowed to defend a small lead against the Czech Republic.
He was hooked in the semifinal as an immediate substitute after England’s win against Denmark.
Grealish took the cue and accepted the challenge right from the beginning.
The German referee Daniel Siebert did not protect him much and allowed Poland to frustrate the game.
Grealish seized on a Kalvin Phillips pass and made a beautiful cross to the goal. Nobody accepted it.
Poland seemed to notice that Grealish had become frustrated and was in an ecstatic rush to prove himself to his manager.
Soon after Kane’s striking from the range Grealish was again challenged vigorously, but Grealish stayed upright and did not fall to the ground.
Grealish received a foul from Siebert, but Grealish took greater pleasure in the fact that he could be trusted to continue to protect Poland’s backfoot.
England could not hold onto a second big qualification win. But, Grealish’s international fame was only elevated.
Publiated at Wed., 08 Sep 2021 21.04:47 +0000