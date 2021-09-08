How to find out the last date for old PS20/PS50 bills They can be exchanged

The Bank of England has announced the deadline for old PS20 and PS50 notes to lose their legal tender status. When do you have to swap your old banknotes? How do you exchange your old banknotes

This is a reminder: After September 30, 2022 you won’t be able use old PS20 or PS50 notes.

The notes won’t be legal tender after this date. You can’t buy them at shops.

After the two-year deadline, you will be allowed to still exchange them.

Why would they want to change bank notes?

Because they include more advanced security features, the Bank of England updated banknotes to plastic polymer versions.

