The Bank of England has announced the deadline for old PS20 and PS50 notes to lose their legal tender status. When do you have to swap your old banknotes? How do you exchange your old banknotes
This is a reminder: After September 30, 2022 you won’t be able use old PS20 or PS50 notes.
The notes won’t be legal tender after this date. You can’t buy them at shops.
After the two-year deadline, you will be allowed to still exchange them.
Why would they want to change bank notes?
Because they include more advanced security features, the Bank of England updated banknotes to plastic polymer versions.
They are also more durable – you can even spin them around in the washer if it is possible – and they are better for the environment.
Sarah John, the Bank of England’s Chief cashier said that the polymer PS50 banknote is among the safest Bank of England notes. It’s also very hard to counterfeit due to its unique features.
You can check all of our polymer banknotes by checking for the following security features: A hologram that changes an image and see-through windows.
The new PS50 notes have a tactile feature that helps vision impaired people to identify it.
Who are the PS20 and PS50 note holders?
New polymer PS50 notes feature Alan Turing (mathematician, who cracked the Enigma code at Bletchley park during World War Two).
Turing later was chemically castrated as a gay man. The Queen granted him a posthumous royal pardon in 2013. Gordon Brown, the Government’s representative for Turing’s appalling treatment in 2009 also apologized.
Andrew Bailey, Governor of Bank of England said that banknotes are meant to honor some of the most significant historical figures in our country. It is why I’m delighted to see Alan Turing featured on the PS50 polymer note.
The new note honors his extraordinary life and is meant to be a token of appreciation for his contribution to society.
JMW Turner, a famous painter and illustrator is featured on the 20-pound note. Turner, a British landscape painter who is well-known for his work, is regarded as one of the best.
Winston Churchill proudly sat on the PS5 Note, and Jane Austen was the face of 2017’s tenner.
