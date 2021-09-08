How to Unblock and Block someone on Instagram

If you don’t know, the internet can be a wild place.

We are grateful for the Instagram block feature.

It is important to understand how it works in order to make it work. You might find it useful to learn how to unblocksomeone for those occasions when you are required to.

A follower can be removed. This was once known as a soft block or a block-unblock. Below, we’ll show you how to get rid of a follower. We’ll begin with blocking.

Block

1. 1.Go to the profile that you wish to delete

2. 2. Tap on the three dots at the top-right corner

Tap the three dots to find the “Block” option

Credit: Screengrab/instagram

3. 3.

In the options that follow, tap “Block”

Credit: SCREENGRAB/INSTAGRAM

4. Check out the pop-up below to learn more.

Read the prompt that follows and select a block option

Credit: SCREENGRAB/INSTAGRAM

To be safe, we recommend selecting the highest option.

5. 5.

This person has been blocked. This person will not be able see your posts or see your Story. They also won’t have access to your profile. They will not be able follow or message you via Instagram and won’t know that you have blocked them.

Unblock

If you are satisfied that the person is done with their sentence, you may allow them to view your profile once more.

1. Return to their profile

2. Tap the triangles in the upper right corner, then tap “Unblock”, or tap the blue button “Unblock” under the display name and bio.

Unblock via the three dots or the blue “Unblock” button

Credit: SCREENGRAB/INSTAGRAM

3. A pop-up will prompt you to review the details of Unblocking that person.

Read the pop-up and if you still want to Unblock, tap “Unblock”

Credit: SCREENGRAB/INSTAGRAM

4. If you want to unblock them again, tap on “Unblock”.

It seems simple enough. You can block people on Instagram or other social media platforms. Someone making it unsafe for you? Block. Block. Block. Block. Block.

We are safer online thanks to blocking. It also gives us greater control over our digital spaces and helps us keep our mental health in check. While social media has pros and cons, we should not ignore the options available to help maximize the benefits and minimize the negatives.

Removing a Follower

1. 1. Go to your Instagram account

2. Tap “Followers”, at the top, to find your followers.

3. Scroll down or type the account name in the search box to find the followers you wish to delete

4. After you have found their account, click “Remove” to the right

How to remove a follower on Instagram

Credit to andy Moser/instagram

5. Tap “Remove” again when prompted. You will remove the follower from your followers.

You can also delete a follower simply by visiting their profile page and clicking the three dots at the top of the right. Then, click “Remove Follower”, in the pop up menu.

Publiated at Wed., 08 Sep 2021 23.01:18 +0000