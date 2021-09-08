Improved Data about Ivermectin is Finally Available

Edward Mills came to the meeting last month with very good data. A clinical trials expert at McMaster University, Mills was presenting new results from a trial that is looking at how well half a dozen different drugs treat Covid-19–not for the people so sick they’re in the emergency room or the hospital, but in people whose symptoms haven’t gotten that bad yet. In other words, people who are sick at home.
At his online talk, put on by the National Institutes of Health, Mills’ slides told the tale: A relatively safe, familiar, cheap drug reduced the relative risk of mild Covid getting worse by nearly 30 percent. The drug is fluvoxamine, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor–an antidepressant. It’s an anti-inflammatory and overreacting immune systems are two hallmarks of severe Covid infections. Take a group of Covid-infected people and randomly assign them to two groups. 739 will get fluvoxamine, 733 will get placebo. Only 77 fluvoxamine-takers are admitted to the hospital, while 109 from the placebo group end up there. This is exciting.
Adrian Hernandez (director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute) asked Adrian Hernandez, moderator: “This is not the first time that these results have been present in a public forum?”
Mills replied, “Yes,” It is the first time you are hearing it.
Hernandez stated, “Well, just, wow.” It will be the second drug repurposed for Covid-19, according to the data. (The other is a steroid called budesonide; other drugs you might have heard of, like remdesivir or dexamethasone, are for people who are severely ill and hospitalized.) Although the team’s findings have not been published or peer-reviewed, they are well-constructed and highly respected. Mills was co-principal investigator on the Together trial. To be clear, fluvoxamine still has a long way to go before it becomes part of standard care for Covid-19 patients. The Together trial results will be published and guideline-setting agencies like the US Food and Drug Administration and World Health Organization (WHO) will need to review them. The data from the Together trial, if they are valid, is positive for the SSRI.
Wait! But wait! There’s more! The Together trial showed that the drug used to treat things such as river blindness or intestinal roundworms didn’t work any better than the placebo. 600 micrograms of Covid per kg of body weight were administered for 3 days to 677 patients. 86 of those who received the drug ended up in an emergency room or hospital. 95 of 678 who had a placebo went. This is not an important difference and Mills’ group dropped the placebo from their study. (I should also add that vaccination is still the best, most cost-effective, safest and easiest method to prevent getting sick.
Ivermectin had some promising early results against the virus in petri dishes and in smaller and observational studies, but it still hasn’t aced a trial. Of two apparent large-scale confirmations of its effects, one (a preprint from researchers in Egypt) got retracted over concerns about plagiarism and fake data. BuzzFeed journalists and scientists have discovered irregularities in data from one. After provisional acceptance, a separate positive review of all data about ivermectin has been rejected by a journal. A strict meta-analysis of all randomized controlled trials against Covid showed no evidence of positive effects for the drug. The FDA says people shouldn’t take it. The American Medical Association and two pharmacist associations have issued a statement recommending that none of their members prescribe ivermectin for Covid-19 outside of a clinical trial. (Oh, and a physician in Arkansas gave the drug to unknowing, unconsenting prison inmates, which generally is not the side of history you want to be on.)
Ivermectin remains a major drug in the US. Prescriptions spiked to nearly 100,000 in August, 20 times their pre-pandemic level. Right-wing propagandists and physicians, as well as talk show hosts, still claim that the drug works miraculously. Some people have turned to more easily available deworming and horse- and cow-deworming medications because they are unable to obtain prescriptions. Although it is dangerous, there are not enough people who did it to justify the unusual level of ridicule from a federal agency warning about interspecies self-medication.
This confusion, misinformation and chaos filled the information gap. There was no solid data available on inexpensive, reliable drugs that could be used to treat Covid. They were needed immediately after the outbreak and have not been discontinued. Vaccines are powerful armor against the virus, but money, policy, and logistics mean most of the world can’t get them, and pockets of political opposition and structural obstacles remain in wealthier countries like the United States. Combining that need with political opportunism, snake-oil greederism, and political opportunism leads to crazes such as this for ivermectin and last year’s for hydrochloroquine. These crazes mostly failed after large randomized trials at Recovery University in England and one at the University of Minnesota showed no effects. Doctors stopped prescribing it. Perhaps hydroxychloroquine will become a model. There was much noise from both sides about whether hydroxychloroquine is a panacea or if it has safety problems. Hernandez says that everything calmed down when the Recovery trial gave a clear, unambiguous answer to “No, it does not work”. That’s what caused the crisis. There isn’t a system in place that could quickly and accurately evaluate them. This is what we have to do now in order to answer the question about ivermectin, which will be a final answer to “does it actually work?”
North American trials have started to find those answers. The Together trial is an adaptive, multi-arm trial–which means it enrolls people on an ongoing basis and uses statistical techniques to swap drugs in and out as they either succeed or fail. Besides helping dispatch hydroxychloroquine, the Together trial has now similarly shown that the antidiabetes (and sometimes anti-aging) drug metformin doesn’t make much of a difference, either.
Political activists did not make metformin a rhetorical tool. Ivermectin stans are so aggressive that they make Gamergaters look chill. Mills claims that he was abused by his coworkers and threatened by ivermectin addicts. The trial designers went to great lengths to adjust the dose to better suit the fan’s preferred schedule of three days rather than just one. We tested seven more drugs. We were not abused about any of the drugs. Mills says that we even demonstrated one of the drugs worked.” Mills said that his team had positive fluvoxamine results, but the crowd didn’t care. Ask them why they feel strongly about ivermectin. They will answer, “Because it should be cheap and effective so that people can use it.” Okay, that’s what we have. It is available with fluvoxamine and inhaled Budesonide. They don’t care much about these drugs. They do not have the answer. They want to discuss ivermectin.
I’ve written about this problem before. Researchers and physicians have conducted hundreds of Covid-19 drug trials since the outbreak of the pandemic. These included thousands of volunteers. Drug trials can be expensive and complicated. Taken individually, few of those trials had the rigorous design or statistical power to give results robust enough to change the standard of care. Fortunately, a few of them did. In a partially funded trial, drug remdesivir showed some results. Expensive monoclonal antibodies (touted by Florida governor Ron DeSantis as an alternative to vaccines or masks) were hits, too. They must be administered by a healthcare worker. There was the notion that there would be 1,000 blooming flowers, with each site doing its own local trial. Hernandez asserts that there wasn’t an integration, and therefore it was impossible to generate guidelines-changing answers.
Hernandez has a large, multicenter trial that he is conducting. This sixth study in a series called Accelerating Covid-19 Therapy Interventions and Vaccines (Activ-6) will also examine fluvoxamine. It’s a steroid known as fluticasone and yes, ivermectin. However, the Together trial was administered at lower doses. Hernandez says that people recognized a hole in the Activ programs in spring. This was because they were unable to research drugs that could be administered at home, and that had a good safety record. People can register from any location and receive their drug (or placebos), by mail. This is a great way to obtain data and avoid another issue with drug trials. A local outbreak of pandemics can cause waves of people to arrive and break down before an academic hospital has the ability to set up infrastructure for the actual study. Activ-6 can be signed up from anywhere, which makes it much more convenient. Together solved that problem by studying Brazilians, which made it easier to locate sick people.
If the evidence against ivermectin is falling apart, why would you do another trial? One reason is that the research team started to plan it long before the collapse. A large trial can take a long time to turn around. It takes time to change the course of a large trial, both bureaucratically and methodologically. Researchers and administrators have been working on Activ-6 since before ivermectin was a viable option. David Boulware is an infectious disease doctor and researcher from the University of Minnesota, who cochairs the Activ-6 steering group. “Based upon the existing data (especially the Together trial), there is no evidence that ivermectin plays any role in outpatient settings.” There is no evidence of clinical benefits. Is it able to prevent hospitalizations or emergency room visits? Is it able to reduce the severity and duration of symptoms? The data is not conclusive when you combine them. Activ-6’s purpose is to provide a clear answer because it’s being used by people.
This is a major flaw in the US’s response to the pandemic. They have been more responsive to misinformation than they are to getting ahead of it. The pandemic has not changed since this has been happening for so long. Although vaccination does a great job of keeping people out the hospital, there are still some cases that can be treated. Everybody would be able to benefit from something that their doctor could recommend. This would make them feel more well and help keep the ERs free of those who are very sick. Is there a drug that works in humans, and has good data backing it? This would be a great “wow”!
- The latest on tech, science, and more: Get our newsletters!
- Vaccine mandates work–but only if they’re done right
- The US is getting Covid booster shots. The world is furious
- The Delta variant has warped our risk perception
- How to find a vaccine appointment and what to expect
- Need a face mask? These are the ones we love to wear
- Read all of our coronavirus coverage here
Publiated at Wed., 08 Sep 2021 11:00:00 +0000