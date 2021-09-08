Quantcast
15.9 C
United States of America
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
type here...
Technology

Improved Data about Ivermectin is Finally Available

By Newslanes Media
0
11

Must read

Improved Data about Ivermectin is Finally Available
The studies have not been large and are often poor. It is best to avoid it and get vaccinated. Keep your eyes open for more promising drugs.

Edward Mills came to the meeting last month with very good data. A clinical trials expert at McMaster University, Mills was presenting new results from a trial that is looking at how well half a dozen different drugs treat Covid-19–not for the people so sick they’re in the emergency room or the hospital, but in people whose symptoms haven’t gotten that bad yet. In other words, people who are sick at home.

At his online talk, put on by the National Institutes of Health, Mills’ slides told the tale: A relatively safe, familiar, cheap drug reduced the relative risk of mild Covid getting worse by nearly 30 percent. The drug is fluvoxamine, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor–an antidepressant. It’s an anti-inflammatory and overreacting immune systems are two hallmarks of severe Covid infections. Take a group of Covid-infected people and randomly assign them to two groups. 739 will get fluvoxamine, 733 will get placebo. Only 77 fluvoxamine-takers are admitted to the hospital, while 109 from the placebo group end up there. This is exciting.

- Advertisement -

Adrian Hernandez (director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute) asked Adrian Hernandez, moderator: “This is not the first time that these results have been present in a public forum?”

Mills replied, “Yes,” It is the first time you are hearing it.

Hernandez stated, “Well, just, wow.” It will be the second drug repurposed for Covid-19, according to the data. (The other is a steroid called budesonide; other drugs you might have heard of, like remdesivir or dexamethasone, are for people who are severely ill and hospitalized.) Although the team’s findings have not been published or peer-reviewed, they are well-constructed and highly respected. Mills was co-principal investigator on the Together trial. To be clear, fluvoxamine still has a long way to go before it becomes part of standard care for Covid-19 patients. The Together trial results will be published and guideline-setting agencies like the US Food and Drug Administration and World Health Organization (WHO) will need to review them. The data from the Together trial, if they are valid, is positive for the SSRI.

Previous articleThis Friday, Zookeeper World will be at Apple Arcade
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks