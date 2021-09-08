Improved Data about Ivermectin is Finally Available

Edward Mills came to the meeting last month with very good data. A clinical trials expert at McMaster University, Mills was presenting new results from a trial that is looking at how well half a dozen different drugs treat Covid-19–not for the people so sick they’re in the emergency room or the hospital, but in people whose symptoms haven’t gotten that bad yet. In other words, people who are sick at home.

At his online talk, put on by the National Institutes of Health, Mills’ slides told the tale: A relatively safe, familiar, cheap drug reduced the relative risk of mild Covid getting worse by nearly 30 percent. The drug is fluvoxamine, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor–an antidepressant. It’s an anti-inflammatory and overreacting immune systems are two hallmarks of severe Covid infections. Take a group of Covid-infected people and randomly assign them to two groups. 739 will get fluvoxamine, 733 will get placebo. Only 77 fluvoxamine-takers are admitted to the hospital, while 109 from the placebo group end up there. This is exciting.

Adrian Hernandez (director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute) asked Adrian Hernandez, moderator: “This is not the first time that these results have been present in a public forum?”

Mills replied, “Yes,” It is the first time you are hearing it.

Hernandez stated, “Well, just, wow.” It will be the second drug repurposed for Covid-19, according to the data. (The other is a steroid called budesonide; other drugs you might have heard of, like remdesivir or dexamethasone, are for people who are severely ill and hospitalized.) Although the team’s findings have not been published or peer-reviewed, they are well-constructed and highly respected. Mills was co-principal investigator on the Together trial. To be clear, fluvoxamine still has a long way to go before it becomes part of standard care for Covid-19 patients. The Together trial results will be published and guideline-setting agencies like the US Food and Drug Administration and World Health Organization (WHO) will need to review them. The data from the Together trial, if they are valid, is positive for the SSRI.

Wait! But wait! There’s more! The Together trial showed that the drug used to treat things such as river blindness or intestinal roundworms didn’t work any better than the placebo. 600 micrograms of Covid per kg of body weight were administered for 3 days to 677 patients. 86 of those who received the drug ended up in an emergency room or hospital. 95 of 678 who had a placebo went. This is not an important difference and Mills’ group dropped the placebo from their study. (I should also add that vaccination is still the best, most cost-effective, safest and easiest method to prevent getting sick.

Ivermectin had some promising early results against the virus in petri dishes and in smaller and observational studies, but it still hasn’t aced a trial. Of two apparent large-scale confirmations of its effects, one (a preprint from researchers in Egypt) got retracted over concerns about plagiarism and fake data. BuzzFeed journalists and scientists have discovered irregularities in data from one. After provisional acceptance, a separate positive review of all data about ivermectin has been rejected by a journal. A strict meta-analysis of all randomized controlled trials against Covid showed no evidence of positive effects for the drug. The FDA says people shouldn’t take it. The American Medical Association and two pharmacist associations have issued a statement recommending that none of their members prescribe ivermectin for Covid-19 outside of a clinical trial. (Oh, and a physician in Arkansas gave the drug to unknowing, unconsenting prison inmates, which generally is not the side of history you want to be on.)