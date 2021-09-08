Increase in national insurance: How much you can earn and how much YOU will pay starting 2022

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of Britain, announced Tuesday afternoon a severe increase in National Insurance. These tax increases are likely to affect approximately 25 million Brits working. The amount you pay depends on your income. Here’s how much you will have to pay when the tax is introduced.

He confirmed that he plans to increase National Insurance in order to finance social services. - Advertisement - This tax increase would violate the Conservatives pledge to not raise National Insurance. All working Brits pay national insurance. National Insurance will rise by 1.25 percent from April 2020 for both employees and employers. READ MORE: Fury as NHS blog tells white people to ‘be uncomfortable’

What will it cost? - Advertisement - Current PS15,000 earners pay PS652 National Insurance every year. It will increase by between PS54 and PS706 each year. You will be paying an additional PS130 per year if your annual earnings are PS20,000. If you make PS30,000 this increases to PS255. If your annual salary is PS40,000, then you’ll be paid PS380 more per year. This increase applies to salaries of around PS50,000

- Advertisement - A PS60,000 annual income will result in NI payments increasing by PS630 per year for someone who earns PS60,000. An additional PS755 will be paid to a PS70,000-earning person, while someone with PS80,000 will receive PS880. One who earns PS100,000. annually will see their NI payments increase by PS1,130. For someone with PS130,000, this is PS1,505 annually. Boris Johnson stated that tax increases were necessary because “governments have abandoned this project for decades.” He said, “There cannot be any more delay and dithering.”

Johnson stated to MPs that tax increases would not stop Brits living in “catastrophic fear” of losing all their wealth. He said that a pandemic in the global world was not in anyone’s agenda, but he justification his move. These rises will help raise billions to finance the ambitious reforms by the PM in the sector of social care. Johnson described the tax increase as “a health and social care levie”. “

Labour leader KierStarmer criticized the plans. He said that they simply “sticking plaster on gaping wounds.” The PM countered that it was irresponsible of Labour to not suggest an alternate plan for funding social care or to address the NHS backlog caused by the pandemic. Starmer was accused of “absolutely not having a plan”. He said, “What’s his solution to the NHS backlogs? What is his solution to social care problems?” Because Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have their own social care arrangements, the planned social care changes will not apply to England.

