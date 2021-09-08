Indian fintech Slice introduces $27 credit limit cards 200 Million Users

While there are many Indians with bank accounts and hundreds of millions more who use credit cards, just 30 million Indians have credit cards. In South Asia, the adoption of plastic cards has been relatively stagnant over the past few years.

India’s credit rating system is still relatively new and only covers a small fraction of its population. Banks don’t have the sophisticated underwriting systems or the risk appetite necessary to try to move the needle.

Slice, a Bangalore-based startup, believes it has found the solution. This startup has years of experience issuing cards to young professionals without traditional jobs. It launched a card that costs 2,000 Indian rupees (about $27) to access the country’s 200 million potential market.

Slice founder Rajan Bajaj is the chief executive officer. He said that Slice’s credit limit card, which is significantly lower than $270 in industry, was designed to help people who have low credit scores or no credit at all and gradually build their credit.

Startup has recently disbursed as high as 100,000 super cards to its users every month. It does not charge any annual fees or joining fee for its card. The card offers the same benefits and features as its supercard.

Bajaj stated that the startup can offer the card because it spent many years creating its credit underwriting system.

We have been actively investing in the development of a robust risk infrastructure through data science over the past few years. It’s difficult to scale a company and create a product that is truly inclusive without strong risk management abilities. Once you have the ability to build it, nobody can stop your growth. Our NPA stands at 2% with an average 50% growth m-o-m. This is a testament to our credit underwriting abilities.

Rajan stated that the startup reached the $27 figure “still allows users make meaningful transactions,” and added that if users properly use this limit, and pay on time, they can immediately get approval for greater limits.

He told TechCrunch that he is confident this will motivate users to give him additional information to help them increase their credit limit.

This startup raised $20 million during a funding round just two months ago. It hopes to distribute approximately 1,000,000 of the new cards by March 2013.

The startup may soon raise additional capital. The startup is being pursued by investors to fund a round of around $100 million, at a substantially higher valuation than its prior round. Rajan did not comment on the fundraise discussions.

Wed., 08 Sep 2021 04.44:46 +0000