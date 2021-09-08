Indiana Jones Five: Harrison Ford “resumes filming following surgery”

Although Indiana Jones 5’s production has been shrouded by mystery so far, Harrison Ford was there to direct filming from the very beginning. Ford’s dedication to the character left him in a grave position in June, when it was announced he had injured his shoulder, according to Disney.

Disney, the owner of Lucasfilm, stated to Deadline that Harrison Ford suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing for fight scenes. - Advertisement - Production will go on while treatment options are evaluated. The filming schedule can be adjusted as necessary in the weeks ahead. A source claims that Ford is now filming again after having taken ten weeks off following his injury. (Via the Sun After “aggravating an existing problem”, they said that Star Wars actor 79 years old required surgery on his shoulder. READ MORE: Indiana Jones: Steven Spielberg met with famed horror director

- Advertisement - According to a source, Ford was said by “Everyone” that he is now fit and healthy. Ford and his crew waited a long time for the news. “Filming was slowed down, but it is now possible to get on the right track. Indiana Jones 5 will be out July 28th 2022, with Ford reportedly now in action. Ford isn’t the only one who has been severely hurt on-set.

Indiana Jones 5 is Ford’s final appearance as an iconic, whip-cracking archaeologist. - Advertisement - Ford talked about Indy for the last time in 2005. He stated, “When there is an opportunity to make another one, it’s because the people who have enjoyed them.” “I feel that I have a responsibility to ensure our goals are just as lofty as when they began.” (Via CBS

There has been a lot of speculation about whether Indiana Jones will be rebooted with a brand new actor in the future, but director Steven Spielberg has since condemned this notion. In 2017, he said, “There will be only one Indiana Jones. That’s Harrison Ford.” Spielberg did not direct Indiana Jones 5, the as yet untitled film. Indiana Jones 5, hits theaters July 28, 2022. SOURCE / SOURCE

Publiated at 10:37.56 +0000, Wed 08 Sep 2021