A small business survey found that half of all companies consider the hiring process the most difficult part of their job. This means your dream job could be waiting for you, as 50 percent of businesses keep their hiring areas active.

It’s now time to get ready for the interview questions that will make any interviewee nervous.

A job interview can be nerve-wracking, regardless of all your preparations. Interviewers can ask a lot of questions, which can make it even more difficult for the candidate.

They aren’t asking these questions to be malicious. These questions are not meant to be malicious.

Over the years, I’ve interviewed thousands of applicants and hired hundreds of people. I am a recruiter and can take candidates out of control to show them how they respond under stress.

These questions can be confusing, no matter how prepared or experienced you may be. You can avoid this by having prepared answers to difficult questions such as the 11 below.

1. 1. “

Although it may seem like a simple question, this can lead to you getting too personal about your life. Conversation is a powerful tool for determining aspects of culture. You need to focus on your educational background, professional experience and work history.

What to say: Don’t discuss your family, hobbies or other personal matters. Keep your focus on the information you have to offer that will make you a great fit for the company.

2. Are you someone who constantly checks their email while on vacation? “

You want to show the passion and dedication you have for your job.

What to say: Tell your employer that you’re 100% committed to the job. Let him know, however that sometimes you need to be away from work. You should make it clear to him that all of your obligations will be completed before you leave for vacation. Also, that you are available in an emergency situation.

Remember that you may not be like Elon Musk, or even me. The answer you seek might be different. This is especially true if your business is new and you want to have a 24/7 team. We will lose the race if we work less, harder and faster than others.

3. How did you prepare to interview for this job? “

The purpose of this question is to determine if the respondents really care or if it’s just a matter of convenience.

You can respond by demonstrating that you did your research before you interview. Share information, such as the background and industry trends, about the company. Also, be positive about what you are able to do for the person you interview.

Let me give an example: When I asked my last hire that question they began to explain our ecash product. The man went into detail I never knew, and he pointed out potential problems that I or my team hadn’t considered. This is how to prepare for the question.

4. What is your ideal job? “

Another question is used to assess how important you think it is to work in this particular organization, or to see if your application is only for a specific job.

What to do? Simply respond, “This would be where I want to work.”

5. 5. “

When I was young, I answered that I wanted to further my education to be able to get a higher position in another industry. They fired me after six months. It wasn’t because I had performed poorly, it was because they felt that I wouldn’t be a good fit for the company long-term.

Answer: Companies don’t want to hire people who aren’t going to be there for the long-term. You don’t need to be honest. Simply state that you want a job you love and that aligns with your goals for the future. If this job fits your needs, tell the company how they can help you reach those goals.

6. 6. “

Interviewers are familiar with this cliche, which is often not effective. It doesn’t explain what you do to overcome challenges or make yourself a better employee.

What to say: Don’t just tell someone that you don’t care enough about excellence, or that perfection is not something you value. Instead, be more specific. When you talk about your weakness, it is important to quickly explain the solution. You might respond, “I prefer to complete the simpler tasks first, and then the more difficult tasks second,” although the reverse is best for productivity. Randle Browning should be recommended at Skillcrush.

7. 7. “

This is the type of question that shows you are truly interested in the job.

What to do: Arnie Fertig, US News describes five ways you can impress your recruiter.

“I have many colleagues that have been working at your company for many years, and all of them have said wonderful things about me.”

“It was amazing to see employees leaving feedback on how great it is to work at your company.

Your company’s Facebook page looks really nice. That aspect is very appealing to me.

Your company makes great products, which help people to do X. Your company’s leadership in the community is evident through support for X, Y, and Z causes or events. They care about the community as well as their products.

8. Do you prefer to work in a group or alone? “

You can appear as someone who works alone if you tell them that you prefer to work independently. If you reply that you prefer working in groups, you might appear incapable of taking your own decisions.

What to say: Let it be known that you are open to both kinds of relationships at work. Each type of job has its pros and cons. Working in groups allows for you to share ideas and learn new skills. You also enjoy the ability to work on your own, so you get more done in a shorter time.

9. 9. “

This is not a chance to criticize your ex-employer or company. The interviewer will be notified as soon as you contact your references.

Be sincere and truthful in your responses Do not focus on negative aspects. Don’t dwell on the negative. Instead, focus on what you have learned and how it has helped you to grow. The reason you quit was to find new opportunities, and get out of your comfort zones.

10. 10. “

It is designed to assess your morality and ethics. It can make it difficult because you might end up making a bad impression of former employees and employers. You could also share confidential information or discuss the practices at your former company.

What to say: Be honest, clear, punctual, and consistent. Your recruiter should be treated professionally and you shouldn’t share personal information.

11. 11. “

Both parties may feel uncomfortable answering this question. The interviewer cannot negotiate your salary or talk about it. This question is used to find out if your company has the resources necessary for you.

Answer: Find out what the average salary in your industry or market. Payscale suggests these two options for answering the questions below:

What is your salary range? Let’s first discuss the expectations and requirements of the job so that you have an idea of my needs. This is the softest answer to a soft query.

What are your expectations in terms of salary? I’m interested in a job that suits my needs. However, the company must ensure that their salary is comparable to the rest of market. Also, this means that I value myself and believe the company to be respectable.

Answering any questions you have above will allow you to simply be you and not try to pretend otherwise. You will never be able hide the truth. Respect the inner person. It may be a sign that the interview did not go according to plan. Before I got a job, I had interviewed with 17 companies approximately 26 times. I thought that it was time to give up, but decided not.

You can do it. Don’t lose heart.

