iPhone 13: The price of the iPhone could go down VERY badly Next Apple smartphone

Apple’s low prices are not a hallmark of the company. With the release of the iPhone X in 2017, the Californian firm was the first to surpass the PS1,000 mark. Prices could rise again, however. Apple might not be able to make the final decision.

Due to the continuing shortage of microprocessors worldwide, Apple may have to pay higher prices for chipsets to power its smartphones. According to Nikkei Asia sources, Apple is not expected to absorb these costs. Instead, it will pass those on to consumers. - Advertisement - TSMC is increasing prices due to widespread inflation in the sector, a result of a shortage of chips. Sources claim that TSMC will see the largest price increases in a decade. Some estimates suggest that TSMC could raise prices by as high as 20%. TSMC chips were 20 percent higher than its nearest rivals, and this is on top of the fact that TSMC’s prices are already high. The partnership between Apple and TSMC has proven to be extremely fruitful. Apple was the first to utilize a chipet made with a 5-nanometre process by TSMC.

Despite shrinking in size – which increases performance and battery efficiency because there is less information to travel for each action – the Apple chip design team and TSMC were able to fit 11.8 billion transistors into the chip. This is a significant increase over the 8.5 billion transistors found in the A13 chip. The A13 was based on a seven-nanometre chip and launched only one year ago. - Advertisement - New prices for TSMC will be effective October 1, 2021. This means that they will likely have an impact on the entire lifecycle of the new iPhone model. It is believed to be called iPhone 13. Experts predict that the impact on device prices on shelves will be noticeable. Other consumer electronics, such as computers, tablets and smartphones, will also be affected.

As some analysts forecast, if UK prices increase between 3 and 5 percent it could lead to the most expensive iPhone models costing an additional PS50. The iPhone 12 Pro is priced at PS999 and goes up to PS1,299 for a top-tier model that has 512GB built-in storage. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a bigger screen and more powerful camera sensors. It starts at PS999 and goes up to PS1,299 for the top-tier model with 512GB of storage. Apple already warns that this may affect supply this winter. Luca Maestri, chief finance officer at Apple said during its latest earnings call: “We expect supply restrictions during the September quarter will be greater than we experienced during June quarter.” These constraints will be most detrimental to iPhone and iPad.

Publiated at Wed., 08 Sep 2021 09:09:08 +0000