It is called the power of silence when speaking in public: 5. Techniques to speak clearly and not sound like a parrot. Your message

The Oratory is the best way to describe yourself in public. To seduce people, the emphasis should be on elegance and ability to communicate messages, phrases and concepts using the voice.

Depositphotos.com

- Advertisement -

But, speech is not an automatic machine that says words and stops when we speak. We all have a powerful tool in our daily lives: silence.

It is the space between silences that allows conversation to flow and not become a series of words. Public speaking professionals are distinguished by this aspect. While your ideas and concepts can be great, if you start to sound like a robot, it is a loss of points.

My career began at age 8 and I still remember that feeling.

This has been changing over the years. In fact, we now have many radio professionals who consider pauses to be the best sign of intelligence.

- Advertisement -

Music is composed of silence. Music would not exist without silence. For a second, think about Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony introduction with its distinctive chords. That dramatic tension wouldn’t exist if the sound were not interconnected without pauses.

What does the silence say

It is essential to practice your presentation before you go in front of an audience in any form, whether it be face-to-face, virtual or audio. This will help you achieve the following:

Reaffirm the idea you have just spoken

Your presentation will create expectation about what is to come

Give the public brain a break

Your ideas will be more easily incorporated if you are open to sharing them.

Your attention will be immediately drawn to you

To regain your strength, you will need to rest briefly before being able to continue.

Your message will be more memorable

Before highlighting the key concept, you will use micro-silences to emphasize it.

Silence has many advantages. It is also the tool that fosters another superpower: listening.

Image: Guillaume de Germain via Unsplas h

Five ways you can practice silence when speaking in public

- Advertisement -

It is not uncommon for people to be nervous when they make a lot of pauses or silences during a presentation. This is especially true for those who are used to speaking on stage.

This article explains five methods to use silence during talks, lectures, speeches and classes.

1: Determine ahead when your silence will occur

You must have an precise timing for the presentation. It is a good idea to first organize it in a straightforward scheme. This could include a great beginning, a knot and a wonderful ending.

Divide those sections into subsections, and especially the closing. It also identifies the high-impact moments. You can take 5-10, 15, 20, or 30 second pauses just before and after your peak speaking. You can do whatever you like with this moment.

2: After 30 seconds hearing the same words repeatedly, the brain stops working.

According to neuroscience research, brain scatters after listening for half an hour. In front of others, this diversion can lead to serious consequences.

You can do this by using short pauses between the sentences that you speak. However, it is not necessary to use them every 30 seconds.

3 – Let people reflect

If you’re sharing a lot of information and you don’t want to take the presentation to the next level, it is important to pause and allow for internalization and reflection.

You can also combine other techniques such as asking rhetorical questions, which are usually answered with yes/n, and speaking slower at specific moments. Also, you might want to vary your voice tone and nuances.

4 – What does the silence say?

Start with yourself and observe what happens during silences. Is your heart racing? Are you adamant that words should be spoken at all times?

Next, observe how the audience feels during these moments. Do they seem to be moving? Do they take notes? A relief from the last cataract of words.

Speaking is more than just speaking in front of people. It is about knowing how to calibrate your audience and reading their needs. The silences you cause are one way that you can get a sense of the audience’s tuning at the moment.

5: Let your message be heard

As I mentioned above, silence enhances ideas and helps people remember the essence. It is crucial that you are aware of your emotions before, during, and after performing these tasks in public.

It is important to stop for others to include your content and learn from it.

You must make friends with those who “do not say anything”, and you should be able to enjoy the moment without needing to control your mind.

Think “Do they think that I’ve forgotten the following?” What are they thinking? Keeping such thoughts in your head won’t help you to relax or rest in silence. Let yourself be. Use your intuition to determine the right moment for you to move on and reclaim your story.

As the famous Arabic proverb says, “If your words are not beautiful, then don’t speak them.” Better be quiet.

Publiated at Wednesday, 8 Sep 2021 16:06:57 +0000