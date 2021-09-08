Janette Manrara, ‘begging’ to Strictly: ‘You’re out! Let her go for one more dance

Aimee was curious if Janette, who seemed content to wrap up Strictly for now, would consider returning to the dance series that made Janette a household name, and asked her whether she’d ever be interested in a final twirl around he ballroom.

Podcast host asked: “But, you’re never out of, you’re still here, do you think you’ll slip on your dancing shoes? Can that be possible? Is it possible to do odd numbers in a group?

Janette said that once you stop being a professional on Strictly it can be very hard to perform with contestants. However, that hasn’t stopped her asking for a slot.

She replied, “No, I don’t think you can be a pro once you stop being a pro. You’re out. But, I’m asking my boss for one last dance and one last goodbye.”

