By Newslanes Media
Jeremy Clarkson will address the anger of locals Concerns mount about Diddly Squat Farm Shop

He joked with them that he’d need the Royal Albert Hall instead of the Memorial Hall.

Since the debut of Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime, fans from across the nation have been waiting for hours in line to enter the Diddly Squat shop. This has prompted some complaints from neighbors.

Jeremy applied for planning permission in order to build the property. Recently, Jeremy applied for planning permission to alter the exterior of one building.

Chadlington Parish Council stated that it does not object to the proposal, but if approved “this shouldn’t confirm a change in use status for this agricultural structure”.

