Joe Coulombe, founder of Trader Joe says that these five books are his favorite. Inspire

As a communications coach working with some of the largest companies in the world, I know that leaders who are successful read more books than average people. They also learn the strategies that they read.

The tale of Trader Joe’s illustrates how books have the potential to shape ideas and new businesses. Joe Coulombe was the founder of Trader Joe. He wrote Becoming Trade Joe but it never got published. Last year, he died at the age of just 89.

- Advertisement - Coulombe credits Trader Joe’s success to a wide variety of books. These books might inspire your imagination.

The Guns of August By Barbara W. Tuchman

Coulombe called Barbara W. Tuchman’s book about World War I “The most important book on management and, particularly, mismanagement that I’ve ever read.”

Coulombe learned from the book that entrepreneurs who wait for perfect conditions will never be able to launch their own company or pursue their ideas. He says, “If you have a sensible strategy and don’t wait for the best, it will likely work.”

- Advertisement - Too many potential entrepreneurs have given up on their dream of owning a business because the conditions were not right. One example is the Covid pandemic. This would appear to make it a terrible time to launch a business. Millions of Americans saw it differently and began a business anyway. It’s “a boom for the U.S.,” according to the New York Times. entrepreneurship.”

You wait for the perfect conditions to pass, but someone is already acting.

In Search for Excellence By Tom Peters

This book explains the reason Trader Joe’s supermarkets are smaller than other traditional ones.

Peters advised entrepreneurs to maintain small teams to allow them to be more adaptable and flexible. Smaller stores like Trader Joe allow teams to be more responsive to local needs, to communicate with one another and customers faster, and to make quicker decisions.

- Advertisement - Tom Peters says that small groups are able to tackle problems or projects quickly without getting bogged down by bureaucracy.

In Search for Excellence has been hailed as one of the most important business books ever written. Its principles are timeless, despite the fact it was first published in 1982.

Diet to a Small Planet By Francis Moore Lappe.

Coulombe attributes his fascination with natural and healthy food to this 1970 book. Granola is the first product of a store-brand that was available at Trader Joe’s.

You can find insights into changing patterns in contemporary publications and books. Coulombe also read Scientific American magazines. He learned in one issue about America’s shifting demographics. More people are now able to get a college degree. He was inspired to create a shop for “over-educated” and “underpaid”.

It is essential to stay on top of changing trends and demographics if you want your company to stand out.

The Confessions Of An Advertising Man By David Ogilvy

Coulombe dedicates an entire chapter to The Fearless Flyer which is the quirky circular of the store that millions love to read.

Ogilvy published his book in 1963. Six years later, Coulombe created Fearless Flyer using elements that he had learned from Ogilvy’s book. Ogilvy was the original author of the numbered paragraphs and the boxes that are drawn around articles. His books on advertising are still my favorite.

Ogilvy’s book remains a classic among marketing and advertising professionals. Ogilvy’s advice is still relevant, as marketing is everyone’s job.

Cybernetics Norbert Wiener

Coulombe was inspired by a single phrase in this 1954 book about automation and the coming Information Age.

“The human usage of other human beings”

Coulombe was forced to rethink the roles of humans in retail stores, such as customer service and product knowledge. Coulombe was inspired by this experience to ensure that Trader Joe’s paid higher than average wages in order to retain the most talented and friendly employees. This was the single most significant business decision that I made: to make sure people are paid well.