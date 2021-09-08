Jurgen Klopp could show FSG’s Liverpool intention by taking Man Utd Transfer Error

Compared to many of their rivals, Liverpool had a quiet summer transfer window. Ibrahima Konate, a player from RB Leipzig, was acquired on May 28 for PS36million. He remained as the only arrival at the club’s closing 95 days later on August 31.
Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool’s owner, did not pay the large transfer fees nor wage packets necessary to be competitive for big-name players.
They instead focused on taking inventory, signing up key players to new contracts, and shifting club fringe players.
Over August, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson all renewed their terms.
In exchange for good transfer fees, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic were removed from the books.
Liverpool has therefore succeeded in achieving their objectives and have a window that is productive, not eye-catching.
Bellingham moved to Dortmund last summer from Birmingham City for PS25m, however the report suggests that Liverpool may have to spend a record PS80m to sign him.
According to reports, the 18-year old central midfielder was happy at the German club. However, he reportedly “knows that his long-term future is in England and finds it difficult to resist the temptation of moving to Anfield.”
Bellingham’s signing in 2022 is a tempting idea, especially after he finishes his senior season.
Bellingham is one the most interesting players in European football. Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are currently the main talk of town, but that could change as the season progresses.
He has shown incredible maturity and has overcome every obstacle in the last few years.
His destiny is clear and Liverpool seems to be the right place for him.
After Gini Wijnaldum moved to Paris Saint-Germain for free, the Reds decided not to replace him. Klopp is keen to prioritize a new midfielder when he has the chance.
Bellingham is a versatile player who can play in Klopp’s 4-3-2-3 system. She could be the kind of player Alex Oxlade–Chamberlain and Naby Keita have yet to become.
Harvey Elliott is a promising player, but his game is very different from that of Bellingham. He was the star in England’s 4-0 victory over Andorra.
Another part of this deal is very beneficial for Liverpool. It gives them the opportunity to win one-over on Manchester United.
Bellingham left United for Dortmund to join him last summer, and the Red Devils are still interested in Bellingham. They have already signed Jadon Sancho from United.
United did everything they could to attract Bellingham, including recruiting Sir Alex Ferguson for a tour of the training grounds.
However, United is financially less strong after their major-money deals for Sancho and Raphael Varane, so Liverpool may be able take a lead over Bellingham.
This is your chance to get signed by one of the top young players in the world – and possibly even beat your competitors – that could be too tempting to pass up.
