Jurgen Klopp could show FSG’s Liverpool intention by taking Man Utd Transfer Error

Compared to many of their rivals, Liverpool had a quiet summer transfer window. Ibrahima Konate, a player from RB Leipzig, was acquired on May 28 for PS36million. He remained as the only arrival at the club’s closing 95 days later on August 31.

Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool’s owner, did not pay the large transfer fees nor wage packets necessary to be competitive for big-name players.

They instead focused on taking inventory, signing up key players to new contracts, and shifting club fringe players.

Over August, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson all renewed their terms.

In exchange for good transfer fees, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic were removed from the books.

Liverpool has therefore succeeded in achieving their objectives and have a window that is productive, not eye-catching.

