Khloe Kardashian seems ready to go for full-on war camo outfit

Khloe Kardashian looked like she was ready for war in full camo outfit in photos shared on Wednesday morning.

The 37-year-old Revenge Body host had on a camo jacket, slacks and boots with her hair pulled back and ending in a long braid at party thrown at Kylie Jenner‘s Holmby Hills, California mansion.

The images seem to be flashbacks from Kylie’s 24th birthday party that took place in late August.

Koko’s war zone: Khloe Kardashian looked like she is ready for war in full camo outfit in flashback photos shared on Wednesday morning

To soften the look, the mother to True Thompson added $1million worth of diamonds.

There was a huge diamond chain link necklace around her neck that looked to cost at least $400K and matching diamond earrings that were in the $300K neighborhood as she flashed a diamond eternity band on one finger that looked as if cost $300K.

She was posing Vogue style with one leg out as she looked into the camera with dead seriousness.

In her last image, the Good American designer was seen striking a chic pose as her mom Kris was spying behind her, which made a perfect photo bomb. In her caption Koko said, ‘I spy my mommy.’

Camo queen: The 37-year-old Revenge Body host had on a camo jacket and slacks with her hair pulled back and ending in a long braid at party throw at Kylie Jenner’s Holmby Hills mansion

She was posing Vogue style with one leg out as she looked into the camera with dead seriousness. In her last image, the Good American designer was seen striking a chic pose as her mom Kris was spying behind her, which made a perfect photo bomb. In her caption Koko said, 'I spy my mommy'

When Kylie confirmed on Tuesday that she was pregnant with her second child with rapper Travis Scott, she shared some images from her birthday party.

The star was seen in the same area Khloe was posing in with tea lights in the background.

And she glowed as she was presented with a birthday cake.

It has been a tough year for Khloe as trolls have branded her weak for standing behind on again and off again beau Tristan Thompson after he has been busted cheating so many times.

The diamond life: To soften the look, the mother to True Thompson added $1million worth of diamonds. There was a huge diamond chain link necklace around her neck that looked to cost at least $400K and matching diamond earrings that were in the $300K neighborhood as she flashed a diamond eternity band on one finger that looked as if cost $300K

In late August Kardashian went on a Twitter rant, slamming those making up ‘fake news’ about her personal life.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star fumed that she feels ‘terrorized’ by false rumours spreading online about her, though she did not pinpoint what exactly.

She began: ‘HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on.

‘The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.

The party: The images seem to be flashbacks from Kylie’s 24th birthday party in late August

In another tweet, she said: ‘It is so old at this point. It’s always something about people creating fake s*** about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo s***.’

She went on: ‘It’s pathetic but also infuriating all at the same time. People coming at me as if they know anything.

She added: ‘It’s outrageous how people feel they have the right to spread such trash and lies about other people. They do it so many people and it’s terrible.’

The setting: There were tea lights all around the structure for the outdoor dinner

Seemingly referring to being accused of photoshopping her thighs and waist in a recent Instagram snap, the Good American co-founder – who has three-year-old daughter, True, with Tristan Thompson – hit back:

‘Facts!!!! Because they give so many other people a different type of grace and understanding.

‘I get critiqued and judged for any f******* thing. I guess I got to start snapping a little more.’

Meanwhile…: Also on Tuesday Kim Kardashian was seen at a party at Nobu Malibu for Kardashian/Jenner florist Jeff Letham

Nice job: The florist turned 50 on Tuesday. The floral expert – born Jeffrey Brett Leatham – is the man who makes those massive arrangements for the family mostly using roses. He also builds their floral ‘walls’ like the one Kim used when she went Kanye West

Also on Tuesday Kim Kardashian was seen at a party at Nobu Malibu for Kardashian/Jenner florist Jeff Letham.

The florist turned 50 on Tuesday. The floral expert – born Jeffrey Brett Leatham – is the man who makes those massive arrangements for the family mostly using roses. He also builds their floral ‘walls’ like the one Kim used when she went Kanye West.

He was awarded the Chevalier Legion of Honour from the nation of France in 2014. Jeff is the creative director of George V Hotel and the Four Seasons Hotels in Beverly Hills and Philadelphia.

Also at the birthday bash was mom Kris Jenner, her beau Corey Gamble, and pal Vanessa Bryant.