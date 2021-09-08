Quantcast
23.4 C
United States of America
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
type here...
Gaming

Leonardo DiCaprio said, “I believe you are gay” and asked him if he was. Miriam Margolyes: homosexual

By Newslanes Media
0
17

Must read

Leonardo DiCaprio said, "I believe you are gay" and asked him if he was. Miriam Margolyes: homosexual

But I was mistaken. It was to be discussed, just as I did as an undergraduate at Cambridge when I smoked a pipe.

Call the Midwife star Call the Midwife has spoken out about her sexuality and recalled being gay to her mom.

- Advertisement -

Miriam, who spoke to Phillip Schofield (59) and Holly Willoughby (44) on This Morning, said that her mother “couldn’t handle” the news.

Phillip made public statements about his homosexuality in 2020 and Miriam spoke with him about how it felt to come out to her parents.

Publiated at Wednesday, 08/09/2021 16:44.18 (+0000).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFantasy RB News: The most recent transactions affecting Tony Jones Jr., Le’Veon Bell and Latavius Murray are ranked in RB Rankings
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks