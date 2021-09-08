London stabbing: A teenager was rushed to the hospital after police gave stop and search powers

The London Ambulance Service called police shortly before 6 pm after reports that a man had been stabbed at Bourne Terrace, Paddington. __S.2__ According to police, no arrests were made.

While an investigation takes place, a police perimeter remains in effect. The stop and search powers were authorized by Inspector Brown of Westminster Police "to avoid further escalations in serious violence." The Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 Section 60 will be in effect for twelve hours, from 7.30pm Wednesday September 8, to 7.30am Thursday September 9, This will include areas such as Paddington, Maida Hill and Westbourne Green.

Westminster Police tweeted "Due to an instance in Bourne Terrace W2 and to stop further escalations, serious violence, Inspector Brown authorized a Section 60 between 1930hrs on August 8th 2021 to 0730hrs September 9th 2021." Anyone with any information has been urged by the force to call 101 and quote the reference CAD5754/08Sep. According to the 1994 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act, Section 60 orders "give police the power to search persons in a specified area within a time frame when they believe that serious violence is likely to take place and that it is necessary to use that power to stop such violence," This act states: "Section sixty is distinct from other stop-and-search powers in that it requires authority by a senior officer and officers who use this power to search a person or vehicle for weapons or dangerous items are not required have reasonable grounds of suspecting that such persons or vehicles may be carrying them."

In recent years, the number of search stops and results has dropped significantly in England and Wales. According to the Home Office, in 2020 there were 577,054 total searches across England and Wales. This figure represents a little over a third the peak of 2009 when 1.5million took place. In 2009, the spike coincided with Operation Blunt II by Metropolitan Police. This scheme, which was supported at that time by Boris Johnson (London Mayor), aimed to tackle knife crime in London.

