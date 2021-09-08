Man City Women are kicked out of Champions League

Manchester City Women were defeated by Real Madrid in a grueling defeat that saw them lose the Champions League.

Madrid advanced to the group stage with 2-1 aggregate thanks to Claudia Zornoza’s goal in the first half. Madrid had won 1-0 at the Academy Stadium.

Hayley Raso hit the bars and Ellen White cleared the line, as City controlled much of the match.

City was unable to score after a draw with Spain in Spain’s first leg. Steph Houghton scored from the corner.

Although the hosts had the advantage, they almost lost the match when Nahikari Garcia led the way in.

Madrid took the lead for the night, and in aggregate shortly before the break. City had failed to clear the corner and Zornoza was unmarked. She drilled in an effort that went beyond Karima Taieb.

White made a mistake in Madrid and squared to Caroline Weir. However, the hosts were on the verge of levelling the match. The Scotland international was unable to get to the goal.

City came within nine minutes of a tie when Raso crawled into the box and hit the bar.

White scored a header with eleven minutes remaining, but the hosts continued dominating. However, they couldn’t score a point to end extra-time.

Publiated at Wednesday, 8 Sep 2021 22.54:14 +0000