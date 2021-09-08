Man Utd sent Cristiano Ronaldo retirement message as star prepares for debut

Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped to continue playing until he is 40 by a former team-mate ahead of his second debut for Manchester United this weekend. United supporters will be able to see Ronaldo live at Old Trafford’s 3pm match against Newcastle United.

Following Ronaldo’s shocking transfer from Juventus, fans have been eagerly anticipating the Premier League fixture.

After United agreed to pay Juve PS12.85million, (EUR15m), and another PS6.86m(EUR8m) as add-ons, the forward of 36 years has agreed to rejoin his old club on a 2-year contract.

Ronaldo was a goal scorer in 292 matches during his initial spell at Old Trafford in 2003-2009. He then moved to Real Madrid, completing a record transfer of PS80m.

After a 12 year absence, he returns as an entirely different player from the flying winger Sir Alex Ferguson.

Due to Ronaldo’s advanced years, some have suggested that Ronaldo may be a temporary solution for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

