Manchester is voted 3rd most desirable city in Europe by the Guardian World – “It’s done again”

Our annual Time Out Index allows us to keep an eye on city dwellers all over the globe and discover what their opinions are about the city.

“This year’s list of the best cities in the world shines a spotlight on cities that adapted during a time where the key factors that make these metropolises the place to be – fun, culture and socialising – were largely off the table.

- Advertisement -

“You’d think a pandemic might defeat the point of living in a city, but the results show that community spirit is higher than ever, people are supporting each other as well as local business and initiatives, and many of us are even having some fun.”

These are the top cities around the globe:

1. San Francisco

2. Amsterdam

- Advertisement -

Manchester

Publiated at Wednesday, 8 Sep 2021 21:22:52 +0000