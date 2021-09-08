Mason Greenwood, Man Utd’s star player has been training on the ground to fight like Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United released a video showing Cristiano Ronaldo training with Mason Greenwood. Fans immediately saw him. It is quite exciting to see the two of them together. It’s amazing to see how they have developed their careers together.
United’s youngest players are Greenwood and he has the potential to become the next Ronaldo.
He’s only 19 years old, but he has been in great form.
Greenwood, who will now be studying from United every day in the aftermath of the Portugal International’s Hollywood return, is learning from United.
If he makes it to the top, then Alexis Sanchez’s training ground fight will be a part of his career.
Ronaldo was the first to be credited.
In 2006, the Portugal international participated in a training ground match with Ruud Van Nistelrooy shortly after his father’s death.
LEARN MORE ABOUT SPORT __S.11__
It was a contributing factor to his success in the following years. Sir Alex Ferguson chose to support Ronaldo over the Dutchman.
Rio Ferdinand, who recalled the January incident this year, said: “It wasn’t instant but he had incredible skill and was there to entertain.
“He loved doing skills.
He used to snap in training, but I do remember one instance. It was a great moment for him, but it wasn’t too good.
United’s man of the moment was Ruud Van Nistelrooy. He was the one who scored all of the goals.
Ronaldo was running tricks, Ruud was running in the box. Ronaldo failed to pass, and Ruud started screaming.
DO NOT MISS
Man Utd sets Kane price: Tottenham chief Levy is ‘convinced”
Arsenal make Arteta sack decision after Man City defeat
Ruud stated, “He should be in circus. He shouldn’t have been on the pitch.” Ronaldo became angry and upset, asking, “Why is he speaking to me that way?”
He was either 18 or 19. Some children would have gone below and lost their confidence.
Ronaldo realized that Ruud may be correct and it was all about numbers.
What is it that will make him the greatest player in the entire world?
Van Nistelrooy elaborated later on the matter, insisting that he was wrong.
He said, “I am certain that I was wrong in this situation.”
“I walked straight into the dressing area and sat down next to him. I apologized for my behavior after I calmed down.
You know that frustration comes from somewhere. At 44 you can look back and see when it is making you feel frustrated.
“It led to a conversation with Cristiano, but you have to realize that and be large enough to admit that.”
Ronaldo grew stronger from this experience, and Ferguson’s faith in Ferguson fueled him to never look back.
Greenwood seems to be doing the exact same.
In December 2019, The Athletic claimed it was the bust-up between Sanchez and Greenwood that signalled the end to the former’s time as a United player.
After Greenwood had criticized Chile’s international, the two became involved in an argument.
According to the report, Solskjaer stayed with Greenwood immediately afterward.
Sanchez was eventually sold by Sanchez because he believed Greenwood was the better choice.
Solskjaer has been able to fulfill his own call, just as Ferguson did after the Ronaldo row.
Ronaldo will now be team-mates with Greenwood
The duo could be one of the most attacking teams in world football.
Publiated at Wednesday, 8 Sep 2021 11:37:11 +0000