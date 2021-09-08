Michael Strahan and SMAC Entertainment will produce Bishop Sycamore documentary

This is the Bishop Sycamore story.

SMAC Entertainment is a talent management company and production company founded by Michael Strahan. It announced Wednesday it would produce a documentary on the Bishop Sycamore High School football program. SMAC Entertainment also announced that it has obtained exclusive access and rights to Roy Johnson, former coach of Bishop Sycamore High School football team.

It’s the end of the story about Bishop Sycamore. Michael Strahan co-founded an entertainment company that has exclusive rights to the story of Roy Johnson, former head coach. pic.twitter.com/zI8ZGkJ3aV Chris Vannini, @ChrisVanniniSeptember 8, 2021

- Advertisement -

MORE: Bishop Sycamore’s new head coach addresses controversy

This latest news is about Bishop Sycamore’s high school football team, which was under investigation after last month’s 58-0 defeat to IMG Academy.

On Aug. 31, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered a state investigation into the program amid “reports and questions” about its operations. Bishop Sycamore’s mailing address is listed as a post office box in Ohio, according to The Columbus Dispatch, and its physical address matches the location of Resolute Athletic Complex, an indoor sports facility.

- Advertisement -

The Columbus Dispatch was told by an unnamed official that a group of 30 athletes worked out at the weight room, and also on the fields one month per week. A recruiting address for the program is listed as the library at Franklin University in Columbus, which said it never signed a contract with Bishop Sycamore.

During Bishop Sycamore’s game against IMG Academy, ESPN broadcasters Anish Shroff and Tom Luginbill questioned the team’s claim that it had numerous top recruits. ESPN also said after the game that Bishop Sycamore had falsified its roster, which reportedly included many 19- and 20-year-olds.

In an interview with Jamie Ostroff of NBC4 on Monday, Bishop Sycamore’s new coach, Tyren Jackson, said the program is a “post-grad football academy.”

Publited at Thu, 9 Sep 2021 12:58:12 +0000