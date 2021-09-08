Microsoft recruits a Google and Facebook product manager, Building Check out the ‘Teams for Life” consumer group

Microsoft made another key hire for a new consumer technology group, adding former Facebook and Google product leader Amit Fulay as vice president of product.

Fulay will be working on an initiative called “Teams for Life” (or TfL) internally, which aims to increase the reach and effectiveness of the company’s communications platform for collaboration.

He will be based in Seattle and report to Manik Gopta, former chief product officer at Uber, who joined Microsoft recently as corporate vice president, leading Microsoft’s Teams Consumer, Skype and GroupMe.

Gupta announced the hiring of Fulay in an internal memo. He said that Fulay’s previous experience with social media products and communications at Google and Facebook would be “invaluable for us to create a world-class TfL.”product and turbocharge our consumer-oriented thinking across all of Microsoft.”

Fulay began his Microsoft career in 2007 straight from college. He stated in an internal memo that the role “feels a bit like a homecoming”

Fulay stated in an internal memo that he admires the culture transformation of Microsoft over the last few years and that Teams holds great potential for changing how people communicate and connect.

Gupta and Fulay worked previously together at Google. Fulay was the head of real-time communication and co-founded Google Hangouts. Fulay was most recently the head of the Facebook News Feed product team.

Microsoft Teams, a collaboration tool that was launched in 2017, has seen a significant increase during this pandemic. The number of active monthly users has increased to 250 million from the 145 million it had in April. Last year, the company released new Teams features for families. __S.14__

