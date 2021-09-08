Quantcast
Microsoft urgently advises to safeguard Outlook and Word Users from continuing attacks

By Newslanes Media
Microsoft urgently advises to safeguard Outlook and Word Users from continuing attacks

Microsoft offers a temporary solution that will allow Office 365 users to continue using Office 2019.

First, Microsoft Office can mitigate the attack if it runs the default configuration. This means that Microsoft Office opens files from the internet in Protected View and Application Guard.

This is the read-only mode, where all editing functions are disabled. The latter however isolates documents that have not been trusted.

Microsoft also offers an alternative solution: disable all ActiveX controls installation.

Microsoft stated that “disabling all ActiveX controls within Internet Explorer mitigates the attack.” You can do this for all websites by simply updating your registry. ActiveX controls that were previously installed will still work, however they won’t expose the vulnerability.

