Morning Live's Gethin Jones didn't realize he had taken the medication Blue Peter job – Pay cut

Gethin Jones (43), started his TV career by hosting children’s programs on S4C’s Uned 5 in 2000. But the Morning Live presenter’s big break came when he joined BBC‘s flagship kids’ series Blue Peter.

Blue Peter allowed Gethin to continue his career and pursue adventurous pursuits as a host.

Gethin said that he didn’t know that he would have to take a pay cut in order to be able join the show at first.

Oti Mabuse (31), described Gethin’s action-packed program as a “magnificent experience” during her podcast The Rhythm Of Life.

Blue Peter was unreal, incredible, and surreal. It was an amazing, unforgettable experience.

“Three-and-a-half years, 31 nations, six broken bones and four world records. Two lifetime ambitions. That’s just half the story.

“The greatest thing about me were the people I met all over the globe. It was amazing.

You don’t see it when you travel.

You don’t need to book a vacation just for these experiences. I will forever be grateful.

It wasn’t TV.

Gethin spoke out about his salary. I didn’t care.”

Oti interrupted then in dismay: “Really?”

Gethin said, “Yes. Absolutely.” “Yes, absolutely. I was offered a salary cut.

It was not a pay cut, I didn’t know it.”

However, Gethin was forced to confront his fears and had a difficult time on the show.

According to the presenter, he developed a fear of dark after “a few bad break-ins” as well as a Blue Peter episode. This made his phobia worse.

Oti asked Oti if there was anything that he couldn’t do during filming of the staple program.

