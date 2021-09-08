Named: Most beautiful walk in UK – where? Top?

A holiday walk is a great way to exercise and explore the country. __S.2__
Second place is the Mam Tor, which takes you to the Peak District’s Great Ridge Walk. It covers 10.4km.
Scafell Pike Walk, Lake District was third.
London’s urban area has some of the most beautiful walks. There are four to five top-rated ones in London.
The top-ranked London parkland walk, which stretches five kilometers from Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace is
There were also other London walks that received praise for their popularity, including The Queen’s Walk at Southbank and Regent’s Canal Walk.
The Top 10 Most Popular Rural UK Walks
1. Pen y Fan (6.4km) – Brecon Beacons
3. Scafell Pike Walk (11km) – Lake District
The Top 10 Most Popular Urban Walks
1. Parkland Walk (5.5km) – London
2. 6.km The Queen’s Walk – Southbank, London
3. Bath City Walk (9.6km). – Somerset
4. Regent’s Canal Walk (14 Km) – London
5. Thames Path (24 km) – London
7. Cambridge Colleges Walk (7.6km) – Cambridgeshire
8. Forth & Clyde Canal Towpath (56km).
9. River Banks and Maiden Castle (5.4 km) – Durham
10. Civic Centre & Canal (7.5) – Leeds
Published at Tue 07/09/2021 21:35:01 (+0000).