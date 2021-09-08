Quantcast
Named: Most beautiful walk in UK – where? Top?

Named: Most beautiful walk in UK - where? Top?

A holiday walk is a great way to exercise and explore the country.

Second place is the Mam Tor, which takes you to the Peak District’s Great Ridge Walk. It covers 10.4km.

Scafell Pike Walk, Lake District was third.

London’s urban area has some of the most beautiful walks. There are four to five top-rated ones in London.

The top-ranked London parkland walk, which stretches five kilometers from Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace is

There were also other London walks that received praise for their popularity, including The Queen’s Walk at Southbank and Regent’s Canal Walk.

The Top 10 Most Popular Rural UK Walks

1. Pen y Fan (6.4km) – Brecon Beacons

2. 2.

3. Scafell Pike Walk (11km) – Lake District

__S.17__

The Top 10 Most Popular Urban Walks

1. Parkland Walk (5.5km) – London

2. 6.km The Queen’s Walk – Southbank, London

3. Bath City Walk (9.6km). – Somerset

4. Regent’s Canal Walk (14 Km) – London

5. Thames Path (24 km) – London

6. 6.

7. Cambridge Colleges Walk (7.6km) – Cambridgeshire

8. Forth & Clyde Canal Towpath (56km).

9. River Banks and Maiden Castle (5.4 km) – Durham

10. Civic Centre & Canal (7.5) – Leeds

