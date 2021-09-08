NBA 2K22 Release Date: When will NBA 2K22 be available on Xbox One and PS4?

NBA 2K22 will be released this week for PlayStation 3, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo platforms. There is no early access.

Anyone who wants to get in on the action early will not have to wait for long to be able to play at this year’s biggest basketball tournaments.

Everybody who purchases a copy NBA 2K22 will have access at the same time, unlike in the past. However, future support may not be unidirectional.

NBA 2K update releases are based on platform. This means that Xbox One and PS4 get separate patches from those for next-gen.

It is often due to the variety of content that’s available. The last two platforms that receive updates are typically PC and Nintendo.

While the City will continue to be the destination of choice for gamers, the Neighourhood will still remain the home base of people on PS4 or Xbox One.