New World beta download available: Get Steam Access today, before the release

As part of Steam’s final open beta, gamers will soon be able to explore New World.
Amazon confirmed to us that North American gamers will have access early, and they can play the most recent content until September 12.
The UK gamers have a slightly different experience. They will be able to participate in an open beta that goes live on Wednesday afternoon, and ends September 13th.
However, regardless of your location, the latest test is open to all, so long as servers aren’t under stress.
While many gamers will be playing the New World beta right now, some aren’t sure how to access it.
There will not be any open beta codes, as opposed to closed testing.
However, gamers will still need to take a few steps in order to download the New World beta.
HOW DO I JOIN THE NEW WORLD OPEN BETA?
You can join the New World Open Beta today by going to Steam.
You can request access to the New World Beta at no cost. This will indicate your interest.
You will receive an email letting you know when the New World beta is released.
Although this won’t happen until tomorrow, you can still perform the task right now to gain access when servers become available again.
The New World team has provided the following breakdown:
WHAT IS THE NEW WORLD OPEN BETA START TIME?
Amazon confirmed Thursday, September 9th at 3 PM BST that they will host the New World Open Beta Start Time.
The New World Closed Beta in North America begins at 7 a.m. PT.
Amazon confirmed that their New World Closed Beta would continue through September 13th at 6am BST.
Open Beta testing will be offered in English, French and German as well as Spanish, Polish, Portuguese, and Spanish.
