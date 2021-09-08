New World beta download available: Get Steam Access today, before the release

As part of Steam’s final open beta, gamers will soon be able to explore New World.

Amazon confirmed to us that North American gamers will have access early, and they can play the most recent content until September 12.

- Advertisement -

The UK gamers have a slightly different experience. They will be able to participate in an open beta that goes live on Wednesday afternoon, and ends September 13th.

However, regardless of your location, the latest test is open to all, so long as servers aren’t under stress.

While many gamers will be playing the New World beta right now, some aren’t sure how to access it.

There will not be any open beta codes, as opposed to closed testing.

- Advertisement -

However, gamers will still need to take a few steps in order to download the New World beta.