Newcastle: Man Utd, Cristiano Ronaldo sounded the alarm star Allan Saint-Maximin

Saint-Maximin cautioned that they should not be taken lightly, and will go to any length to win at Old Trafford. __S.2__

Saint Maximin said, “Even Manchester United is not invincible.” __S.4__

We must keep moving forward and do our best to win this game. __S.6__ This is the mentality that we need to adopt.

The Premier League is very difficult. Their match against Wolverhampton was very interesting. I felt that Wolverhampton had many chances of winning the match. “

They were a formidable team that won games even before Ronaldo joined. They look better with Cristiano Ronaldo, but it is important to keep our eyes on the prize.

Publiated at Wed., 08 Sep 2021 8:40:52 +0000