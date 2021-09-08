Nigerian Prospa receives $3.8M in pre-seed funds to help small businesses. Software services and banking for businesses

More than 40,000,000 micro-businesses in Nigeria are not receiving banking services. __S.1__

Banks are able to present a set of transactions in the form of statements. Banks care more about giving customers insights and opportunities for growth.

Prospa, a fintech startup that aims to make a difference in the world of finance, has started to tap into this market. The startup, which combines both the worlds of small and large business management and banking, closed $3.8 million in pre-seed funding just a few months after graduation.

Prospa was started by Frederik Obasi and Chioma Urgo.

Because banks only provided financial services, Obasi needed to find software and personnel for the operations of his business.

It is simple to hire staff and buy the software needed to delegate work to someone running a big business. It can also be costly and difficult for small businesses. That’s why many of them fail.

Obasi, along with his team, launched Prospa to capitalize on the opportunity. Prospa was designed to solve small-business owners’ banking and software needs cheaply.

When I sold my previous business, I was determined to start something big. I also wanted something I could solve the problem. Obasi spoke to TechCrunch during a phone call.

It was built by the founders between June 2019 and September 2019, and launched in October.

We like to see the long-term. It was important to test all hypotheses and build a business that generates revenue. He said that the COVID period was over and that we began to see enough traction.

Prospa started to gain attention when people thought it was a “neobank” for small business.

Banks are only a small part of our work. Although we know that we are in the Neobank category, we view our product as 90% software and 10% banking.

Prospa is a platform that focuses solely on entrepreneurs and freelancers, serving as their "operating system."

Businesses that register on Prospa have access to an account number as well as other Prospa features. Prospa helps unregistered companies to formalize their business and open bank accounts. This segment, however, is not a way to upsell.

Obasi claims that the company is growing by 35% per month and has attracted tens to thousands of new businesses. From a non-banking standpoint, Prospa managed more than 150,000 product catalogues and small businesses sent 360,000 invoices via the platform.

Pricing depends on how much the business makes. Prospa does not expect businesses with turnovers exceeding N100,000. ($200). Businesses with a turnover exceeding N100,000. pay either N3,000 or N5,000 monthly.

African VC saw incredible growth in investment from different regions of Africa over the past year. Prospa’s preseed investment is, at this moment, the largest in Nigeria and sub Saharan Africa. Only Telda, an Egyptian fintech company has raised a greater round in Africa.

Obasi says that the price was due to the company's market knowledge and its goals.

The round's investors include VCs such as Global Founders Capital or Liquid 2 Ventures.

Prospa might have seen Akhund or Atiyeh's names on its cap table, which could suggest that Prospa is being funded because it plans to build a replica of these businesses in Nigeria.

There isn’t a huge startup community in America that can help you grow a company worth a billion dollars just by serving YC businesses. This is not the case. The backbone of our economy is micro- and small-businesses. We are really trying to build for them. When asked about Prospa’s comparison with Mercury or other U.S.-based startup financial products, he stated that he was able to establish relationships with investors and make it clear that Prospa is not an American copycat.

Prospa intends to make use of its capital to expand and double down on existing business. Prospa plans to also hire additional talent in engineering and product development.

