Nintendo Direct September 2021 Update: Information about the stream date of next Direct

It is widely believed that Nintendo will host a Direct stream for September 2021. It had been thought a Nintendo Direct for September 2021 could air this week, but so far we haven’t heard a peep from the House of Mario about whether another stream will be taking place in the next few days or not. As Switch players wait to hear from the House of Mario, a leaker gave an update on when Nintendo Direct September 2021 might be.

Samus Hunter has previously correctly reported unannounced Nintendo news and said that the next Nintendo Direct might be next week.

In a thread on Twitter the leaker said a Nintendo Direct could happen this week, but they expect it to happen after the launch of the new WarioWare game this Friday.

Tweeted by @SamusHunter2: “DIRECT AIRING.

“Way back, in July, I stated “around WarioWare Launch”. It’s still possible to launch on the 8th/9th, however, I expect it to be the week following, due both to other presentations as well as the game review period.

