Notion buys India’s Automate.io to help accelerate product expansion

Notion said on Wednesday it has acquired Automate.io, an Indian startup that builds connectivity and integrations with over 200 services, as the workplace productivity startup looks to accelerate its product expansion to become more compelling for tens of millions of individuals and businesses that are increasingly moving to digital collaborative tools.

The San Francisco-headquartered startup, which was last valued at $2 billion in private markets, said the acquisition of the Hyderabad-headquartered Automate will help Notion understand the know-how of — and leverage — the 200 integrations the Indian startup has developed to give users and enterprises alike the ability to bring their most workflows into Notion.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Akshay Kothari (chief operating officer at Notion) said that the acquisition is “a strategic piece to our puzzle”. He said that it was a substantial acquisition, but he didn’t disclose details.

Automate, which was only able to raise capital once and this too from family and friends, is now able to help Notion set up its first engineering center outside the U.S. by acquiring Automate. He plans to open more Indian offices, as the product of the startup is well-known, especially in startup circles.

Automate is able to integrate with many companies in a variety of industries, including marketing, payments and social media. Notion is one of its integration partners.

Automate was discovered by Notion a few months back when the company launched its API. They were new to me. “But because they were one our first partners,” Kothari said. He reached out to Ashok Gudibandla (chief executive at Automate.io) a few months back.

Our mission is to automate repetitive tasks and make businesses more productive. Gudibandla stated that users should spend less time integrating complex systems and more time creating and building the software they require.

We will be able offer the same automation and integration experience to more users around the world by working together with Notion. Notion is an ideal partner, who shares our commitment to creating a seamless, collaborative software environment. We are delighted to join forces with them.

Automate.io offers some paid plans at the moment and will offer them to customers in future, stated Kothari.

Side note: As a Notion long-term customer, Kothari asked me if Notion is currently working to add support for Apple Pencil or Spotlight Search on Mac. They are on the company’s list of priorities. I was given a peek at the startups’ work — which is extensive (the startup keeps track of every request on Twitter). Spotlight integration for iPhone should be available soon.

Automate.io is Kothari’s platform. He said he expected Notion to have some of these features sooner. The problem we have is that Notion can only be used by people, companies and employees. Every person is unique. He stated that one of our goals is to stay horizontal.

Publiated at 13:06:48 +0000, Wed 08 Sep 2021