Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Padstow is crowned the culinary capital of THE WORLD — beats Paris New York City and London

By Newslanes Media
Padstow is crowned the culinary capital of THE WORLD -- beats Paris New York City and London

He said that the results proved France to be a culinary paradise, and UK to be a top-rated country for good food experiences.

It doesn’t matter if you are planning to eat with friends or searching for the perfect getaway. The guide and tools like TripAdvisor will help you avoid disappointment after your meal.

These are the 20 best cities for Michelin Quality Meals around the world
1. Padstow (United Kingdom)
2. Cannes, France
3. Bruges, Belgium
4. 4.
5. Washington DC USA
6. Como, Italy
7. Calais, France
8. 8.
9. St. Ives (United Kingdom)
10. Brussels, Belgium

Publiated at Wednesday, 8 Sep 2021 21.23:08 +0000

