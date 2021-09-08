Parkinson’s symptoms: You shouldn’t overlook the smelly signs of Parkinson’s disease

Approximately 145,000 people in the UK are living with Parkinson’s , and every hour two more are diagnosed. Parkinson’s can present in many ways and some people may not experience all. The invisible signs of Parkinson’s disease are something you probably don’t know about.

Parkinson’s symptoms can vary from one person to the next. Even if you only have some symptoms, it is important that you still visit your GP.

Parkinson’s disease affects the brain. It is also a neurodegenerative condition. As Parkinson’s progresses, so do the affected parts of your brain.

When the brain doesn’t produce enough dopamine, symptoms can begin to develop.

Parkinson’s is most commonly recognized by symptoms that affect movement. For example, tremors can be a sign of Parkinson’s.

However, it is possible to overlook more uncommon symptoms.

