Paul McCartney, The Beatles: “After Pete Best was magic”, Ringo Starr was Magic.

In September 1962 The Beatles dismissed their original drummer, Pete Best, after he was deemed “not good enough” to be in the band. In the same year, Ringo Starr was brought in to replace the original performer. McCartney 3 and 1 on Disney Plus show Paul McCartney supporting the decision of the band to switch members.

McCartney stated that Starr's presence "lifted up" the group during the documentary. He repeated this belief in an interview. "Well it is true," he said. He did." McCartney then described Starr as Best and omitted his name. According to the singer, "I don't want the drummer that was before me get fired – he was competent and efficient. He did his job. But Ringo was magical." (Via Rolling Stone).

McCartney continued: "So it's wonderful to recall that first moment [Starr] sat down in. The man behind us is not yet certain what we can expect. He stepped in, and we were left with goosebumps and tingles. It was like, "OK, it's done. It is this group. It was so. Starr was a member of the group until 1970 when they broke up. He drummed for all thirteen albums of the band, except one.

McCartney was the drummer on the song Back in the USSR. It is part of the group's ninth album, The White Album.

After Starr had briefly left the band, he took over the playing of the guitar after a brief spat among the members. Starr described Starr's situation later in The Beatles: Anthology: Starr said that Starr left because he felt two things: He felt I wasn't playing well and he felt like the others were happy, while I felt an outsider. John had lived in Montagu Square since Kenwood and I went to visit him. "I said that I was leaving the group as I wasn't playing well, I don't feel loved and out of it and John replied, "I thought it was you three!"

Starr said, “So I then went over to Paul and knocked at his door. “I am leaving the band,” I replied. Paul replied, “I feel like you guys are close. I’m leaving the band.” George was the only one I went to. I said, “I am going on vacation.” “I took my children with me to Sardinia. Pete Best returned to Liverpool after Brian Epstein kicked him out of the group. The drummer candidly spoke out years later about being fired from the band.

Best: "I have nothing to forgive McCartney about." They made the right decision when they were young and it was about their future. It could have been better. It was my fault, and I did suffer, but it's not something I regret. "If I had been in the exact same situation, and I was another band member, I might have been one the bad guys." McCartney 3, 2, 1, is now available through Disney Plus

