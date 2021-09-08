Quantcast
15.6 C
United States of America
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

Peter Kay says that life can get in the way of his ‘changing priorities’. Three years following the cancellation of work

By Newslanes Media
0
6

Must read

Peter Kay says that life can get in the way of his 'changing priorities'. Three years following the cancellation of work

In 2017, the comedian on stand-up was scheduled to return to tour, but he had to cancel all gigs and obligations because of “unforeseen family circumstances”.

He previously stated that it was important for him to make time for his family.

- Advertisement -

Peter stated to The Mirror that he felt the need to make time for his other responsibilities in life, such as being a father or husband.

“I love the flexibility of being able to watch the TV with Susan at night and Paul O’Grady during the day.

Money is nice, it gives you security. However, I swear that if I had to be away from my loved ones I would not have taken the time.

For Audible Members, Peter Kay’s The Sound of Laughter can be downloaded starting September 16.

- Advertisement -

Publiated at 12:45:15 – 0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDirector confirms James Bond Rami Malek’s identity as the villain in No Time To Die
Next articleMan Utd sent Cristiano Ronaldo retirement message as star prepares for debut
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks