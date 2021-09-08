Porn is not just for cowgirls and arched backs.

This is Porn Week. Mashable gives you an annual look at the business and pleasures of porn.

We all know that a ton of art and artifice goes into crafting every movie, show, and half-decent YouTube or TikTok clip that we watch. So it should come as no surprise that almost every aspect of the vast majority of porn — even most amateur and reality scenes — is likewise carefully constructed in an attempt to maximize its audience appeal. Creators lean into specific tropes and scenarios (like those associated with the ubiquitous fauxcest genre ), often repeatedly and farther each time, to charge or heighten viewers’ reactions to the sex they frame. They include or highlight key visual cues, like money shots , at key moments to give a sense of navigable structure to their content. They even make sure that, when performers are going at it, they don’t fuck like they would in real life, but instead adopt specific positions, and contort themselves into odd angles that may not feel great, but yield ideal explicit imagery.

Ryan Driller says that in 90 percent of films they shoot, the sex we have is totally different from the sex we experience in our personal lives. This is due to Ryan Driller’s need to “play to the camera.”

Sofie Marie, an adult actress, says that performers must ensure the lens they are using can take clear pictures of the actions viewers desire to see. You see pornists performing wild and crazy acrobatic moves. However, performer Larkin LOVE points out that it is also “a ridiculous, miserable move” for many. It’s actually often uncomfortable for both of you.

In order to please viewers and the cameras, actors are often underrepresented in some roles they love.

Performer Alex Saint says that missionary conceals much of what viewers really want to see. It’s not what most people want to see, but seeing a man’s stomach bouncing around isn’t always what they’re looking for.

It can also lead to overrepresentation in positions such as reverse cowgirl. Kimmie KaBoom, a performer, explains that this “opens up everything” and is a good thing.

“Boy! Am I bored with reverse cowgirl!”

Each sex position and act, regardless of how under or overrepresented it is, must be adjusted to maximize visual impact rather than visceral pleasure. This often requires performers to move in a way that is very dynamic. Marie stated it succinctly, “Good camera angles often mean an uncomfortable sexual posture.”

Love adds that “the best performers can make their body and hair look natural.” It’s not.

These angular modifications are actually specialized and intense physical labor.

For the sake of visuals, I asked a few adult stars to breakdown everything they did to help viewers understand the subtleties and preferences in porn. They were also asked what they could or should learn from the bizarre positional logic that rules the porn universe. These are their comments:

What are some ways to play cunnilingus in front of the camera?

Bunny Colby – The most edited girl is one that’s down.

Verronica Kirei: I don’t have to be face-deep in a woman’s pussy when I eat out with her, like I would in real life.

Johnny Goodluck says: If you sucking your vagina, you can’t see your tongue.

Ryan Driller As I was doing so, she spread her labia as much as possible.

Bunny Colby says: Make sure you are far enough from the camera to let them see everything that is happening. Your tongue will often not touch a female’s pussy.

How about blowjobs, though?

Larkin love: The blowjobs I do off-camera can be far more complex and intense than those that I show on the screen. While the camera is rolling I am more focused on making a good impression and not about sucking in my cheeks or savoring the pleasure of a male partner. I prefer to look at certain aesthetic angles regardless of whether it feels best. My strokes are not intended to stimulate the body, but show off my manicure.

This list could go on.

Alex Saint: It is possible that the POV camera has been manipulated to make the girl turn her head more towards the camera.

Rina Ellis: Make sure that your hair doesn’t cover your face. Angle your face to avoid five chins.

Are you a missionary?

Larkin love: Missionary is my favorite job in real life. It involves full body contact with the missionary and French kissing. This is the most thrilling and spine-tingling act of the entire repertoire.

Sofie Marie: Being a smothering missionary can be very romantic. My biggest orgasms are in missionary, with my partner doing a scooping driving motion to reach my g spot and cervix. Hip action mixed with slow, deep rhythmic pumping. It’s delicious.

Larkin love: But, this is almost impossible to see in porn. This shot doesn’t look interesting. The camera can’t see any penetration. The camera can’t see any of the girl’s breasts.

Johnny Goodluck: In mish you turn your hips and chest towards the camera. This is in contrast to normal sex. You will slap their hips with your pelvis, for even more sexual pressure.

Do you want to show your doggy style?

Johnny Goodluck: To give the camera a clear view, we are usually adjusting the opposite side of our bodies about thirty degrees from each other’s parallel. Their hips touch their ans. You can clearly see the penetration by not touching the side toward the camera.

Larkin love: The point-of-view dog style demands that the partner bend at her waist like a U and put both their faces, as well as the pussy, on the screen simultaneously. It takes a lot of spinal flexibility to do this correctly. In two-dimensional photos and videos, it doesn’t seem strange. It’s an unnatural and bizarre way to have fucked.

What is the best way to adjust cowgirl or reverse cowgirl?

Sofia Marie: The cowgirl and the reverse cowgirl pose the best for the camera. However, I am the one who gets the most exercise.

Ryan Driller: Cowgirl can be a little closer to what it’s like at home. However, as a man, you are pulling her cheeks apart so the camera can see the penetration. This is in contrast to home where you may grab her cheeks and squeeze them together for more pressure.

Rina Ellis: To make cowgirl look good, it is important to be straight-legged or to arch your back.

Alex Saint: Reverse cowgirls will have the girl positioned higher than her knees in order to allow the man to move his hips faster and further.

Rina Ellis: Being a reverse cowgirl requires a lot of leg work, so it is important to have a toned body.

KimmiekaBoom: It is the most painful and difficult position. It is the worst thing I have ever seen.

Have you ever worked in porn?

Johnny Goodluck I have learned how to improve some positions as well as new positions. However, I doubt I have learned any tricks that I didn’t learn from my other experiences. Other than perfect posture and self-control, I do not believe I’ve gained magic. No matter your circumstances, experience will get you there.

Ryan Driller: Nothing you have seen us doing on camera was anything we brought home. When your partner is still with you on the set, the directors and cameramen are moving about a lot, the tricks and tweaks that we love are often discovered. This allows you real fuck keep the chemistry and erection going. You might find that a woman performer is riding over you and squatting down on you for two minutes and then she just gets up and grinds. This gives you instant orgasm and a great g-spot massage.

This happens only when it’s an accident, or because we have a bad habit.

How does this all impact those who look at porn for ideas on new jobs?

Rina Ellis: This is not a guideline for how to have sex with porn.

Larkin love: Positions are a bad idea if you’re looking for porn inspiration. You can draw your inspiration from themes or settings. Or, you could play a role in a scenario similar to what was shown onscreen. You can take an idea from the screen and turn it into your own.

Ryan Driller You can also just have some fun and let your hair down. Find what works for you.

KimmiekaBoom:Everyone needs to try new things in porn. Don’t get discouraged if you don’t like it or can’t perform a certain position. You should have fun with your sexual explorations! Do only what is easy for you.

Bunny Colby says: Check out the new items and adjust your positions to make it more comfortable!

Verronica Kerei: Don’t be so focused on the location part of an act that you don’t like. As a guideline, use that. Next, do whatever feels right. There is no need to have your camera on you.

Publited at Thu, 09/09/2021 11:17:32 +0000