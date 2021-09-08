Pre-Viking Gold found in Archaeology ‘using Metal Detector for the First Time’

Over two pounds worth of gold bracteates or medallions were discovered by Mr Schytz. Some of these are larger than saucers.

He said, “Denmark covers 43,000 kilometres. Then I chose to place the detector precisely where it was found.”

- Advertisement -

Vejle Museum archaeologists arrived at the spot and discovered that the treasure was hidden in the longhouse belonging to a chieftain.

This site would have had been an actual village over 1,500 years ago.

Peter Vang Petersen (Museum Inspector, The National Museum of Denmark), said that this discovery represents the largest haul of treasure in Denmark for decades.

Publiated at Wednesday, August 8, 2021 @ 15:43:00 +0000