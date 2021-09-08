Raducanu achieves the US Open, making history Semi-finals

Britain’s Emma Raducanu was the first to qualify in US Open history, and she did it again against Belinda Bencic.

- Advertisement -

Emma Raducanu, a fearless British teenager, reached the semifinals of the US Open with an incredible 6-3 6-4 win over Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

Kent’s 18-year old daughter continued her dreams at Flushing Meadows, sending Bencic, the Swiss favorite, packing. She became only the third woman, after Kim Clijsters and Billie Jean King, to make it to the semi-finals.

This is the first ever time that a qualified athlete has made it to the New York women’s semifinals.

Raducanu stated after the match that she was playing Belinda. She is a formidable opponent, and in top form. Her shots are so powerful, it took me a while to adapt. It was an extremely difficult match. Thank you for your help today. I’m so glad to have made it through.

- Advertisement -

“I am blessed with an amazing team, and I also have a team back at home that could not make it – I’m sure they are looking. I pray!

Thank you everyone! I would love to have you here, but we are able to see the results of all our hard work.

It was between 0-30 in the last two service games, so it was pretty large. I tried to keep my focus and only control what was possible. Belinda wanted to win but I’m really happy to have survived.

“Seeing so many talented young players on the team shows that we are strong. Everyone is following their path, so everyone is doing well. I’m just doing my best and I have to make it happen.

Raducanu was ranked 361st worldwide when she broke onto the Wimbledon scene earlier in this summer. She had dropped just 15 games in her four main-draw matches and headed to her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. Bencic, 11th seed and the world No 12 was her highest-ranked opponent.

- Advertisement -

After winning 13 out of 14 matches, the Swiss made a strong start to the final-eight match by defeating a timid Raducanu in the opening service game. Then, she consolidated with a solid hold while the Brit struggled inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Absolutely incredible @EmmaRaducanu congratulations how enjoyable was that to watch. You are now a member of the GS SF Club. Take a look around. — Jo Durie (@Jodurie)September 8, 2021

Bencic, a talented junior player who reached the final eight at the US Open at age 17, was an impressive talent. She has already won singles gold in Tokyo this summer and is now potentially at her peak.

Without dropping any sets, she reached the quarterfinals with all her opponents (seeded pair Jessica Pegula and Iga Swaitek).

Raducanu had difficulty finding her rhythm but eventually felt more at ease and was able to stay in contention. Raducanu was able to grab a second break point to even things out and enjoyed the feeling of being able to fight back from 0-30 to 4-3.

Bencic was aware she was participating in a contest. She was feeling the heat after Raducanu found depth and angles that allowed her to win another break point opportunity following an amazing 20-shot rally. She handled it well, and she served the set with style. This was her 15th consecutive win in New York, ranging from the qualifying round to the final eight.

Emma Raducanu, c’mon, congratulations — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher)September 8, 2021

Wow! It was a victory. It’s a bright future. 18 year old @EmmaRaducanu is through to the semifinals of the US Open. Stunning. Bravo. Bravo! Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker).September 8, 2021

At the beginning of the second set, Bencic tried a new approach by increasing her service speed. Raducanu then saved three break points and held for 1-1.

She made a cool, decisive decision and took a break to take a 3-2 lead. The Brit held on to make it to the semi-finals of her first Grand Slam.

Bencic seemed depressed at the end of the court, and she just barely held onto her serve in game seven to keep alive. Raducanu was then allowed to play, which made it clear that both players held.

The semi-finals at the US Open are reached by the youngest women on debut Pam Shriver, 16y 2m (1978) Chris Evert (16y 9m) (1971). Venus Williams 17y3m (1997) Emma Raducanu, 18y 10m (2021)

She remained calm and composed, as she had done throughout the tournament. This made her the first qualifier for the US Open semifinals, where she will play either Karolina Pliskova, fourth, or Maria Sakkari, from Greece.

Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Downloadable now for Android, iPhone, iPad and iPad