Rainbow Six Siege server down: Users are greeted by an error code when logging in

Rainbow Six Siege is currently unavailable. This means that Ubisoft fans are unable to access the game online.
Fans who were unable to log in to Rainbow Six Siege made grim comments about the server status.
Fans receiving error messages while trying to log in and play online are being met with.
Unofficial website Down Detector received many reports about Rainbow Six Siege not working.
To detect service outages around the globe, The Outage Tracker tracks social mentions about certain topics.
Down Detector’s outage map shows how users are affected in Europe and the UK, along with the US.
Ubisoft says that the team is currently working to fix the connectivity problems.
Ubisoft posted, “We are aware of connectivity issues and we are working to resolve this ASAP.”
The problems seem to be most prevalent for PC users but console gamers are also affected.
Rainbow Six Siege fanatics have taken to Twitter to vent their anger.
A tweet said, “I have connecting problems for rainbow six siege. Your articles don’t work for fixing. It used to work perfectly but now it won’t even let me in.”
Rainbow Six Siege is not available online. “Can’t get online Rainbow Six Siege. I log in via Ubisoft Connect.
One fan pointed out that the system goes down within hours of the new update being released.
The update brings many changes to all platforms and introduces Croatia as an operator.
Ubisoft posted, “Croatia brings expertise to Nighthaven through her quick wits. She also has an unapologetic passion for the ’60s scifi movies.”
This season features a plethora o updates, including modifications to Operator armor, DBNO scoring, as well as balancing of Twitch. IQ. Mute.
Publiated at Wednesday, 8 Sep 2021 15:45:59 +0000