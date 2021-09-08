Rainbow Six Siege server down: Users are greeted by an error code when logging in

Rainbow Six Siege is currently unavailable. This means that Ubisoft fans are unable to access the game online.

Fans who were unable to log in to Rainbow Six Siege made grim comments about the server status.

Fans receiving error messages while trying to log in and play online are being met with.

Unofficial website Down Detector received many reports about Rainbow Six Siege not working.

To detect service outages around the globe, The Outage Tracker tracks social mentions about certain topics.

Down Detector’s outage map shows how users are affected in Europe and the UK, along with the US.

Ubisoft says that the team is currently working to fix the connectivity problems.

Ubisoft posted, “We are aware of connectivity issues and we are working to resolve this ASAP.”