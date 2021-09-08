Real-time database platform SingleStore raises $80M more, Now at $940M

Data is a constant problem in organizations today. Solutions that help to manage, use and optimize this data will be gaining a lot more attention. In the latest development, SingleStore — which provides a platform to enterprises to help them integrate, monitor and query their data as a single entity, regardless of whether that data is stored in multiple repositories — is announcing another $80 million in funding, money that it will be using to continue investing in its platform, hiring more talent and overall business expansion. According to sources close to the company, the company is now valued at $940 million.

Insight Partners is leading the Series F round. Previous backers Khosla Ventures and Rev IV as well as Glynn Capital and GV (formerly Google Ventures), are also involved. The startup has to date raised $264 million, including most recently an $80 million Series E as recently as last December, just on the heels of rebranding from MemSQL.

It may be that SingleStore has three strategic investors, HPE, Dell, and Google, which speaks to the success of SingleStore’s cloud services. But, SingleStore also boasts impressive numbers, including a 300%+ rise in customer acquisition and a 150%+ growth year-over-year in cloud.

SingleStore CEO Raj Verma stated that the company’s cloud revenues had increased by 150% over the past year. They now make up around 40% of total revenues, up from 10% last year. The number of new customers has increased by more than 300%.

Verma stated, “The flywheel has turned around.” We didn’t require this money. Our Series E has barely been touched. However, I believe there is a consensus among the board and management that our company is now ready to go. SingleStore remains one of the most important database markets. We want to be a viable option to anyone looking to build a database or consolidate existing databases into one repository from three, five or seven. Real-time insight is what we are offering the world.

Database management is a growing priority. This has been fueled by the demand for better and more cost-effective database management tools. SingleStore faces competition from other companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Snowflake. Others like Firebolt are tackling the challenges of handing large, disparate data repositories from another angle. Some of these are partners, as SingleStore can access data on AWS and Microsoft Azure. Red Hat and Google Cloud Platform are used, while Verma refers to those doing compute work “not as database companies, they use their database capabilities to consume for cloud computing.”

The company is thriving with enterprise customers and now has thousands of clients, such as GE, IEX Cloud and Palo Alto Networks. EOG Resources and SiriusXM+ Pandora.

Lonne Jaffe (Managing Director at Insight Partnerships) stated that SingleStore’s cloud database was unique in its speed, scale and simplicity. SingleStore’s unique technology allows customers unify real time transactions and analytics within a single platform.” Vinod Khosla, managing director at Khosla Ventures, stated that SingleStore can reduce data sprawl and allow users to run anyplace and faster using a single system, replacing old databases with modern cloud.

