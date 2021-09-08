Side effects of AstraZeneca’s vaccine: There are four new side effects. EMA releases major update

You can’t recall any recent public health crisis that required international cooperation like distribution of Covid vaccines. As new versions of the vaccines become available, millions are at risk in countries with lower incomes. New side effects are becoming known as the vaccine is being administered to more people around the globe.

More immediate side effects

Common reactions to vaccinations include a variety of symptoms.

Public Health England (PHE) reports that some individuals have experienced a sudden cold sensation with shaking and shivering. This can be accompanied by nausea and muscle aches, as well as headaches (including migraine-like headaches), and may last for up to a few days.

PHE advises that fevers over two to three days or more or persistent symptoms might be caused by side effects. You should seek appropriate medical advice based on your symptoms.

Side effects that are not common include: