Solana is a rival to Ethereum and currently ranks seventh in most downloaded websites. The most valuable cryptocurrency available on the market. It has surpassed Dogecoin.

The seventh cryptocurrency, altcoin, Solana (SOL), has the largest market capitalization. It is now above Dogecoin, Elon Musk’s favourite. In less than 2 months, this currency has grown by more 800% than Ethereum. In the last 24 hours alone, a surprising 35% took off according to data from CoinGecko .

“Solana has a growing ecosystem, projects are being built on top of it and it has benefited greatly from the craze that is taking place with NFTs,” industry expert Antoni Trenchev told Bloomberg .

Solana’s Boom is the latest trendy cryptocurrency.

Since the start of 2021, Solana’s value has been steadily increasing. However, its current boom started last July and hasn’t stopped.

July 20, The SOL’s market capitalization was around $6.1 billion according to CoinGecko. It was only $ 41.63 trillion 24 hours earlier. Solana’s value reached 56,276 millions dollars on September 7th at dawn. This means that it increased by more than 800% over the past two months, and has increased 35% within a single day.

It is the 7th largest capitalization cryptocurrency in the market.

The price of the digital currency increased by almost 73% in just one month. It reached a maximum $119.47 per token in the morning hours of September 7. This is far higher than the July 19th price of $ 23.49. This is 39% higher than the $ 140.13 price it traded on July 19.

This popularity can be attributed to the worldwide call for a Hackathon which will last until October 8.

1 / We are IGNITION. We are pleased to welcome you to the Solana global hackathon.

Prizes + Funding of $ 5 Million across 4 Tracks: DeFi Web3 Gaming & Art / Collectibles

The tracks were presented by @Microsoft, @jumptrading, @StanChart, @FortePlatform, and @metaplex

Register + build now https://t.co/QKtI2gJulh pic.twitter.com/VHQTzWwf3s – Solana (@solana)August 31, 2021

In total, 5,000,000 dollars will be awarded in prizes for the top projects that were developed using the Solana Blockchain. Coin Telegraph reports that Microsoft, Jump Capital, and Standard Chartered are the sponsors.

You can see on the Nasdaq index site that Solana’s earnings are being driven by enthusiasm around Decentralized Finance Initiatives (or DeFi) and the announcement of an unknown event by the Cryptocurrency Development Team. ” Stock market analysts warn however that SOL is still a high-risk, high-reward product.

What’s Solana?

Anatoly Yakovenko is the creator of Solana, an alternative cryptocurrency. They created the prototype with their partners in 2018. The name Solana was chosen because they spent a lot of time in San Diego (also known as Solana Beach) for several years.

SOL, a cryptic currency that was created in March 2020, is considered the ‘fastest blockchain in the globe’. It also aims to displace Ethereum with its own blockchain, even though ETH’s capitalization is eight times greater than Solano’s (403.4 million dollars).

Yakovenko was employed by Qualcomm and Dropbox prior to publishing the white paper. He explains in it that SOL tokens are a new model of blockchain architecture, called ‘Proof of History,’ and is underpinned by a method other than codifying the passing of time on the Blockchain.

This would allow for 710,000 operations per second over a gigabit internet. It’s faster the more users it has.

SOL transactions are kept below $0.01 by this scalability for developers as well as users. It has an average transaction cost of $ 0.00025. CoinMarketCap, a specialized portal for small and large companies, explains that it is attracted institutional investors as well as institutions.

Solana Increasing in popularity

More investors are placing bets on this young cryptocurrency. “If anyone is looking for Web 3.0, then look at Solana,” veteran investor David Gokhshtein stated a few days back to Business Insider. According to him, cryptocurrency is “very underestimated.”

“Solana, one of Ethereum’s rivals. […] This platform is the fastest publicly available blockchain,” they said in a report from Goldman Sachs, an investment bank. It is also affordable and simple to use for developers.

Solana, a venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and Polychain Capital announced in June 2021 that they had raised $ 314 millions.

