Spain has new entry requirements for travel. What are they? What are the most recent requirements in the UK?

Spanish officials announced that travelers from France or Italy must now show proof of their double vaccination before they can enter Spain.

Only certain areas in France or Italy previously required evidence of vaccination.

To enter Spain, you must have a valid health document for the Cote D’Azur and Brittany in France as well as Tuscany and Puglia in Italy.

After seeing an increase in the number of cases, both European countries were recently designated high-risk by Spain’s Government.

