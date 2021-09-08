Spain has new entry requirements for travel. What are they? What are the most recent requirements in the UK?

Many UK travellers choose the popular holiday destination of Spain for a spot of year-round sunshine. But the Mediterranean hotspot has recently changed its travel regulations so tourists will need to check all the rules before travelling.
Spanish officials announced that travelers from France or Italy must now show proof of their double vaccination before they can enter Spain.
Only certain areas in France or Italy previously required evidence of vaccination.
To enter Spain, you must have a valid health document for the Cote D’Azur and Brittany in France as well as Tuscany and Puglia in Italy.
After seeing an increase in the number of cases, both European countries were recently designated high-risk by Spain’s Government.
UK citizens who wish to travel to Spain from France and Italy must present the required documentation for entry.
To enter Spain, tourists who are not double-jabbed must prove that they have recovered from the infection.
Spain has also placed the UK on its high-risk List. All British Tourists will have to prove that they are double-vaccinated and can provide proof of a positive test or recent recovery.
On September 6, the new Spanish tourist regulations went into effect. They will remain in force until September 12.
Spain currently appears on the UK Government’s amberlist. All island territories are included in this list, including the Canaries and Balearics.
Double-vaccinated travellers need to take a pre-departure test before leaving Spain as well as pay for a PCR test on or before day two after arrival to enter the UK.
Unvaccinated travellers will need to take a second test on arrival to the UK, on or before day eight and will also need to self-isolate for 10 days.
The Spanish government has declared an end to the state of emergency, but all travelers are advised not to travel until they have checked for curfews and restrictions in their local areas.
Costa Blanca, Spain recently relaxed its nightclub curfew. They can open up until 2:30 am. However, there are still restrictions.
According to the FCDO, British tourists should make sure that they have adequate travel insurance prior to visiting Spain. Also be sure to verify local regulations.
Travel experts recommend that double-vaccinated travelers be exempted from testing for the current UK traffic light travel system.
Two-tiered systems are proposed to combine green and amber list so that double-vaccinated travelers would not need to undergo tests upon arrival in the UK.
Gary Lewis, the CEO of Travel Network Group, stated that the changes proposed would be confusing to travelers and restrict the industry’s recovery.
We welcome all moves that make travel more simple and easier for travelers.
According to a spokesperson for the Government, “Our international travel policy is guided primarily by one priority: protecting public health.”
All changes to the rules for traveling to Spain are due on October 1st.
