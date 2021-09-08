Steph McGovern claims she can’t get her self to work After daughter’s chaotic eve

Steph McGovern shared a candid family admission on social media today. The TV star, who presents self-titled Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch, was sharing her morning exercise routine with her Instagram followers, when she opened up.
Steph woke up at 5:45 am to do a little exercise before she took her daughter to nursery. Then, Steph headed to work.
You could see her performing press-ups and kickbacks just before 7 a.m.
This mother-of-one admitted to her difficulties in getting through her mornings after welcoming her second child, a boy, into this world in November 2019.
After her daughter’s “cot party”, the 39-year old admitted she was able to make it in time for work earlier this week.
Steph shared a rare update with her family: Steph stated that her 2-year-old daughter was “completely unaware” of any situation. Her development in the last year has actually been what kept her grounded.
“Because we don’t know what’s going to follow with the pandemic… we don’t know when we’re going to be free from this lockdown… but look, she’s been laughing!” She told Huffington Post that she said the following: “She’s just peed on the utility floor” or something similar.
The presenter said, “They gave me lots of joy and kept my sanity.”
She was not seeing her family or our friends, but she found it strange when she did see them.
Publiated at Wed., 08 Sep 2021 8:43:11 +0000