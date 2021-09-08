Tanya is warned by Scott Cam, The Block’s Scott Cam Vito goes $10,000 above budget

- Advertisement -

The Block’s Tanya and Vito Guccione caused even more trouble on Wednesday’s episode, drawing the ire of the other teams and host Scott Cam.

Scott warned they were $10,000 over budget and were spending unnecessary money on products they could have got for free through Nine’s sponsorship deals.

The controversial couple also upset their co-stars, in particular Ronnie and Georgia Caceres, when their children visited the building site.

‘[You] do have some… budget issues. I’m not going to go crook on you today, right, because I’m perplexed. I’m confused,’ Scotty told the Gucciones.

‘There’s some really odd things going on, on further investigation of what you guys are doing.’

The pair spent $2,200 on door jambs when they could have got them for free through Mitre 10, which sponsors The Block.

Scotty explained they’d wasted more than $4,000 for nothing.

‘Your budget, at this stage, is the worst budget I’ve ever seen in week five, and that needs to improve,’ he added sternly.

Later in the episode, Georgia became upset when she saw the Gucciones’ children visited them on set before they went out for a family dinner.

Throughout the production, Tanya’s mother also regularly dropped off food and clean clothes.

‘Here is my issue: I understand you live in Melbourne, but in the spirit of fair competition, if we all can’t see our family and friends, I don’t see why you can see your family and friends,’ Georgia said.

She added: ‘It feels like they can do whatever they want.’

Tanya and Vito have been embroiled in The Block’s cheating scandal in recent weeks.

The couple, as well as Love Island twins Josh and Luke Packham, were docked two points during Sunday’s room reveal after their role in the scandal was exposed.

The cheating saga began when someone allegedly broke into host Scott’s office and took a photo of the whiteboard which showed the series’ filming schedule – including the dates of each challenge, private tours and furniture consults.

Anyone who saw the photo would have the advantage of being able to plan their specifications weeks in advance or pre-order something for a specific room.

Ronnie and Georgia brought the scandal to light last week, confirming the Packhams had previously shown them a photo of the schedule in question.

After suspicion initially fell on Josh and Luke, Tanya finally confessed to producers she was the first person to see the photo.