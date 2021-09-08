The education sector also benefits from digital payments. Sector

Depositphotos.com

The technology is a familiar friend to our everyday lives. However, the education sector best represents the digital revolution we’ve experienced since the pandemic. In the last year, 65% of the people who studied under the face-to-face or mixed modality, continued to do so by video call and the rest through an online platform .

The process of digitizing education has not been limited to the learning model, but has reached all aspects of the sector, including the way in which we pay for these services.

To improve their business strategies and be able to adapt to the digital age educational establishments or entrepreneurs in education need to diversify their payment options. Only in the last year in Mexico, online payments for tuition have registered a growth of 107 percent. These payments consist of 53% by credit card and 40% by cash. 7% are paid by bank transfer by SPEI.

Three payment strategies can help you succeed in digital education.

Cash payments : This is the most preferred method of payment after credit cards. This option allows you to process an online payment by obtaining a unique or recurring reference key so that you can later make deposits at the more than 19,500 OXXO points of sale throughout the Mexican Republic. It makes it easier for all to pay.

The smartphone has become an electronic wallet for 98% Mexicans. Send a payment URL – This allows you to share a link via text, WhatsApp, or DMs on social media networks. By clicking, the user has three options for payment: cash, bank transfer, or card. It also facilitates electronic payments without the need for a website and allows you to pay via contactless.

The ability to adapt payment options to meet the demands of current students allows for greater integration of these people in digital and hybrid educational systems. This also allows entrepreneurs and education institutions to grow in new markets.

