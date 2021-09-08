The Elizabeth Holmes: Courtroom drama and cosplayers A trial of Theranos is under way

Would-be wunderkind, current criminal defendant, and new mom Elizabeth Holmes is in the building. That’s the federal courthouse.

After jury selection wrapped September 2, opening arguments began Wednesday in the U.S. government’s case against Holmes, the former CEO of disgraced biotech company Theranos. Holmes is facing 12 charges of wire fraud as well conspiracy to commit wirefraud. These allegations revolve around the alleged misrepresentation of investors regarding Theranos’ capabilities and company value. This could lead to a maximum of 20 years imprisonment.

- Advertisement -

Theranos claimed that its miniature laboratory, which can take blood just from a finger prick, could carry out a variety of medical tests. It couldn’t. Holmes and his ex-boyfriend Ramesh Balwani raised more than $700million on the assumption that it was possible.

Balwani will face the same accusations as Holmes but will be tried separately. The defense strategy appears to include pointing the finger at Balwani.

The Holmes trial faced a long road before it could actually begin. The government indicted Holmes in 2018, but there have been many procedural arguments about the scope of claims, and the evidence both sides could include, as well as delays related to COVID, and Holmes’ 2020 pregnancy. Holmes reportedly got married in 2019, and had a baby in July of this year.

Holmes’ fate will not be known for three months, as the trial is expected to take place over three months. Opening statements on Wednesday provided a glimpse of the witnesses and evidence that each side would present, with both defense and prosecution giving their previews. Although cameras are not allowed inside courtrooms, live tweets were taken by reporters.

- Advertisement -

Holmes, the defense argues that she was hardworking and young but naive businesswoman. Holmes allegedly made errors under the guidance of men more knowledgeable than her, but she didn’t intend to fool anyone.

Intention is the crux of the issue, since the government has to prove Holmes meant to deceive and mislead in order to prove fraud.

The prosecution argues that Holmes was responsible for all aspects of the company and knew of potential problems. Holmes also knowingly misled investors and partners while causing harm to patients.

Holmes’ appearances in court have generated a lot of interest, since she is such a puzzling figure herself. She apparently has her fans too, who dress like she.

More evidence is emerging and more details are being revealed beyond the opening arguments. A transcript of texts between Holmes and Balwani shows them acknowledging bad reviews and problems with the product — in between love notes like “You are [a] breeze in [the] desert for me / My water / And ocean.”

- Advertisement -

Theranos’ controller testified about Theranos financial condition and Holmes knowledge after opening arguments.

The trial will include much more than just the financial and medical details. It also includes high-profile witnesses who are expected to testify. Will Holmes’ groupies get her out via the classic body double plan? This is only one of the many burning questions.

Publited at Thu, 09/09/2021 00:47.05 +0000