This Friday, Zookeeper World will be at Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is having an amazing week. For Friday, there are two words you can write: Zookeeper World. You might also underline these words.

Zoo Keeper, the renowned web game by Robot Communications is a classic that transforms match-three into an animal-tending masterpiece with unexpected bolts of pathos. The bold, colourful design of Zoo Keeper was also a DS launch title. Since then, it’s been available on a variety of platforms. It’s a great day!

A trailer was not available so I created a newscast. Special predictions This was not what they predicted!

- Advertisement -

Kiteretsu has developed Zookeeper World. It will feature Cel-shaded graphics and a meta-mode in which you run your own zoo, keeping it filled with adorable animals. The pathos are still to be confirmed. This game is going to cause me to spend hours. It could be weeks, months or even years.